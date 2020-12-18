Funeral Mass for 640 unborn babies held in Poland | SW NEWS | 180 A funeral Mass has taken place in Poland for 640 unborn children. The Mass was celebrated by Bishop Kazimierz Gurda of Siedlce in … More

Funeral Mass for 640 unborn babies held in Poland | SW NEWS | 180

A funeral Mass has taken place in Poland for 640 unborn children. The Mass was celebrated by Bishop Kazimierz Gurda of Siedlce in the village of Gonczyze on Saturday past.During his homily, the Bishop said, quote; “These children have the right to a worthy burial as they are persons from the moment of conception. Catholics in Chile launches rosary campaign ahead of the drafting of the new constitution A group of Catholics in Chile launched a rosary campaign on Saturday ahead of the country’s drafting of a new constitution. The campaign, entitled “Un Rosario por Chile”, invites Catholics to pray the rosary for 120 days and will conclude on April 10th, 2021. In the concluding document of the 121st Plenary Assembly of the Bishops' conference of Chile, the nation’s bishops had called for prayer among the faithful, so that quote; “the values of the Gospel may be present in the New Constitution of Chile." Kidnapped Catholic priest released in Nigeria In Nigeria a kidnapped Priest, Father Valentine Oluchukwu Ezeagu, was released by his captors on Thursday. Father Valentine, who is a member of the Sons of Mary Mother of Mercy, was abducted on December 16th while travelling to attend his father’s funeral in Igboukwu village. Arkansas named as the most pro-life state in the United States Meanwhile in the United States, the State of Arkansas was named on Wednesday as the most pro-life state in the country by pro-life organisation “Americans United for Life”. The group ranks states according to legal protections in state law for the unborn, the elderly, the disabled and the terminally ill. Reacting to the announcement on Twitter, the Lieutenant Governor of Arkansas, Tim Griffin commented; “Arkansans value the sanctity of human life & want their elected leaders to implement laws protecting society’s most vulnerable members. Catholic Church in Singapore celebrates 200th anniversary On Sunday December 13th the Catholic Church in Singapore marked the beginning of a year-long commemoration of the 200th anniversary of the arrival of the faith in the country. It was on December 11th 1821 that the French Priest Father Laurent Imbert of the Paris Foreign Missions Society came to what was then a trading post of the British Empire. St. Januarius' blood fails to liquefy Meanwhile in Naples, the blood of St Januarius failed to liquify on Wednesday December 16th. The date marks the anniversary on which the city of Naples was spared from the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 1631. There are but three days in the year on which the normally solidified blood of the Saint often liquifies. Hungarian parliament passes new amendment defining meaning of ‘family’ Hungary has passed a constitutional amendment underlining the role of families and protecting the rights of children to identify according to their birth sex. The amendment to the “Basic Law of Hungary” was adopted by the Hungarian parliament on Tuesday. The vote was carried by 134 to 45, with 5 abstentions.