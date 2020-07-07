Homeless Take Over Vatican: Urinating During Angelus (Video)

Since the Coronavirus-curfew, the Vatican has increasingly turned into the land of the homeless and drunkards.According to IlMessaggero.it (July 7) this has created a “security problem.” A business owner was kicked while wiping the sidewalk outside her shop in Via della Conciliazione, the famous street leading up to Saint Peter's.The Vatican has become a deserted area due to the absence of tourists and policemen.The situation around St. Peter's Square has degenerated to the point that last Sunday a man urinated in a corner near the Vatican Press Office while Francis was praying the Angelus. Homeless also frequently meet their needs under the colonnades.