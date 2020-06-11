Viganò Criticises Bishop Schneider And Dubia Cardinals - With Good Reasons

According to Viganò, the four Dubia Cardinals demonstrated a similar pious ingenuousness “thinking that Bergoglio, when confronted with the reasonably argued contestation of the error, would understand, correct the heterodox points, and ask for forgiveness.”

In a lengthy statement, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò thanked Bishop Schneider for explaining the link between Vatican II and the decline that came afterwards (LifeSiteNews.com, June 10).“If pachamama could be adored in a church, we owe it to Dignitatis Humanae," Viganó observes. He adds that we owe protestantised and paganised liturgies "to the revolutionary action of Msgr. Annibale Bugnini and to the post-conciliar reforms." Similarly, if the Abu Dhabi Declaration was signed, "we owe it to Nostra Aetate.”Viganò calls Vatican II a “coup d’état” and compares it to the later condemned Pistoia Synod (1786) which forbad receiving Communion outside of Mass, and introduced the vernacular language.Schneider's Dangerous StatementViganò criticises [as did Gloria.tv] Schneider's theory that some doctrines of previous councils have become obsolete.Viganò tells him that such a claim "undermines the Catholic edifice from its foundation” and plays into Francis' hands who recently "changed" the Catechism based on the allegation that the death penalty “does not conform to the Gospel.”In contrast, Vatican II can at any time be condemned because it was only a pastoral council without any dogmatic authority."Good Intentions"Viganò warns about considering interlocutors who show differences in their ideas and their faith, as people who are nevertheless “motivated by good intentions.”He gives an example, “We sincerely believed that seeing John Paul II surrounded by charmers-healers, buddhist monks, imams, rabbis, protestant pastors and other heretics gave proof of the Church’s ability to summon people together in order to ask God for peace.”Deceiving BishopsNow, Viganò understands that “for decades we have been led into error” by bishops and popes.Some bishops led their people into error "for the sake of living quietly, some because of having too many commitments, some out of convenience, and some in bad faith or even malicious intent.”Viganò himself has “honestly and serenely obeyed questionable orders sixty years ago” and was “deceived.”Now, he has observed that there is a conflict between obeying the hierarchy and being faithful to the Church.For him it was [only] Francis' Pontificate which made this "perverse separation" tangible.