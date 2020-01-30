Clicks 56

Catholic Kids Homilies- The Presentation of the Lord Cycle A

Irapuato 3 1 8 hours ago

catholickidsmedia Why is the Presentation of the Lord Important? A fun Catholic homily for kids based on the readings for the Presentation of the Lord, cycle A.

Share Like More Report

Report Add to album

Embed

Embed Download

Social networks

Edit post

Replace medium

Remove post

foward 25 minutes ago Saint Joseph did not wear Jewish cipá; This was not carried in the time of Jesus.

This is Judaization of Christianity. Like More Report

Report Edit comment

Remove comment foward 23 minutes ago The Virgin is not represented with adequate decency. Saint Joseph carried the baby Jesus in his arms. A concession to feminism. Like More Report

Report Edit comment

Remove comment

Irapuato 5 hours ago ice king Like More Report

Report Edit comment

Remove comment