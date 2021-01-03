They Named Him Jesus "And at the end of eight days, when he was circumcised, he was called Jesus, the name given by the angel before he was conceived in the womb." – Luke 2:21, which is today's … More





"And at the end of eight days, when he was circumcised, he was called Jesus, the name given by the angel before he was conceived in the womb." – Luke 2:21, which is today's Gospel for the Feast of the Holy Name in the Extraordinary Form. My homily for today can be read



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr They Named Him Jesus"And at the end of eight days, when he was circumcised, he was called Jesus, the name given by the angel before he was conceived in the womb." – Luke 2:21, which is today's Gospel for the Feast of the Holy Name in the Extraordinary Form. My homily for today can be read here . Detail from a window in King's College, Cambridge.Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr