Tensions at the Ukraine-Russian Border Buildup, as Pope Prays for Peace Between the Two Nations

Pope Francis is praying for peace amid rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia. Over the weekend, Ukrainian and Russian forces appeared to be gearing up for attacks. The United States and NATO are describing it as the largest buildup of Russian troops along the Ukrainian-Russian border since 2014. Germany and France have called on Russia to pull back on their growing military forces along Ukraine's border. This is all triggered by violations of a ceasefire agreement between Ukraine government forces and pro-Russian separatists. Pope Francis says he has been following the grave situation and appealed for an end to the violence. He hopes that gestures can be made to promote mutual trust and foster reconciliation. Church leaders in Ukraine have called on the international community to get involved and help resolve the conflict. The Archbishop of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, His Beatitude Sviatoslav Shevchuk, said the Ukrainian people live in perpetual psychological fear due to the war and threat of an invasion by Russian troops. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn reports