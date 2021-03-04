World Over - 2021-03-04 - Ed Pentin and Fr. Benedict Kiely with Raymond Arroyo EDWARD PENTIN, Rome correspondent for The National Catholic Register and FR. BENEDICT KIELY, founder or Nasarean.org, … More

World Over - 2021-03-04 - Ed Pentin and Fr. Benedict Kiely with Raymond Arroyo



EDWARD PENTIN, Rome correspondent for The National Catholic Register and FR. BENEDICT KIELY, founder or Nasarean.org, join us for a preview of Pope Francis's Apostolic Visit to Iraq.