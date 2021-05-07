EWTN News Nightly | Thursday, May 6, 2021 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden released a statement on this “National Day of Prayer” writing in part: “Prayer has nourished countless … More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden released a statement on this "National Day of Prayer" writing in part: "Prayer has nourished countless souls…we remember and celebrate the role that the healing balm of prayer can play in our lives…" And despite House Republicans arguing that earmarks are a pathway to congressional corruption, last Friday was the deadline for House lawmakers to submit their earmark requests. 326 members of the House, including 220 Democrats and 106 Republicans have made requests for specific projects. A report in the Wall Street Journal says Catholic priests in Germany are set to bless same-sex couples in defiance of Pope Francis. Editor in Chief of Catholic News Agency Germany, AC Wimmer, joins to share what more is known about these blessings. Meanwhile, a report released from the CDC, has some troubling news about the birthrate in the United States. Fellow at the Institute for Family Studies and Director of the National Marriage Project, Brad Wilcox, joins to tell us more about the report. Finally this evening, the Vatican is hosting an international conference on the relationship between faith and science. Head of the Science and Faith Department of the Pontifical Council for Culture, Monsignor Tomasz Trafny, joins us to share what the goal of the conference is. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly