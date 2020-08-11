Clicks8

A Chesterton Minute: Patriotism

Spend more time with the Apostle of Common Sense! Visit chesterton.org for more information or go to EWTNRC.com to discover more books and programs written and inspired by G.K. Chesterton!
"Nobody understands the nature of the Church, or the ringing note of the creed descending from antiquity, who does not realize that the whole world once very nearly died of broad-mindedness and the brotherhood of all religions."
