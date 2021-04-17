Tom Elliott - @algore @GretaThunberg Jane Goodall @ Davos: "All these [environmental] things we talk about wouldn’t be a problem if there was the size of population that there was 500 years ago.” … More





@algore @GretaThunberg Jane Goodall @ Davos: "All these [environmental] things we talk about wouldn't be a problem if there was the size of population that there was 500 years ago." The world population 500 years ago is estimated btwn 420 and 540 million — 6.7 billion fewer people than today.