The New Wave of Communism: Critical Theory | America Uncovered.

Is the US facing Leninism 4.0, a new wave of Communism? That's according to Dr. James Lindsay, an expert on critical theory and critical race theory. On today's America Uncovered, he takes us through the evolution of thought from the Frankfurt School, to Antonio Gramsci, modern movements like Black Lives Matter, and what cultural Marxism could mean for freedom of speech.



