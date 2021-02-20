Home
Clicks
37
De Profundis
1
60 minutes ago
Why Lockdowns Don't Work: "We punish the young and don't protect the elderly"
Ultraviolet
7 minutes ago
...because "lockdowns" were never about containing a virus in the first place.
;-)
