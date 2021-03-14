Clicks2.7K
FINAL-Terra Santa Visita/Visit/Besuch 2013 by irapuato on 23.6.2013More
FINAL-Terra Santa Visita/Visit/Besuch 2013
by irapuato on 23.6.2013
by irapuato on 23.6.2013
Mira Irap... que linda la felicitación desde ese lugar tan maravilloso en donde está el Padre nuestro en todos los idiomas. Mil gracias Irap. porque te acuerdas de nosotros donde quiera que estás.
Pt. I Tierra Santa: 1 Visita/Visit/Besuch: Tierra Santa/Holy Land/Heilige Land 2013
The Church of the Holy Sepulchre, known as the Church of the Resurrection (Anastasis) to Eastern Orthodox Christians, is a church in the Old City of Jerusalem that is the holiest Christian site in the world. It stands on a site that is believed to encompass both Golgotha, or Calvary, where Jesus was crucified, and the tomb (sepulchre) where he was buried. The Church of the Holy Sepulchre has …More
The Church of the Holy Sepulchre, known as the Church of the Resurrection (Anastasis) to Eastern Orthodox Christians, is a church in the Old City of Jerusalem that is the holiest Christian site in the world. It stands on a site that is believed to encompass both Golgotha, or Calvary, where Jesus was crucified, and the tomb (sepulchre) where he was buried. The Church of the Holy Sepulchre has been an important pilgrimage destination since the 4th century.
The early Christian community of Jerusalem appears to have held liturgical celebrations at Christ's tomb from the time of the resurrection until the city was taken by the Romans in 66 AD. Less than a century later, in 135 AD, Emperor Hadrian filled in the quarry to provide a level foundation for a temple to Aphrodite.
The site remained buried beneath the pagan temple until Emperor Constantine the Great converted to Christianity in 312 AD. He soon showed an interest in the holy places associated with his new faith, and commissioned numerous churches to be built throughout the Holy Land. The most important of these, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, was begun in 326 AD.
Constantine's builders dug away the hillside to leave the rock-hewn tomb of Christ isolated and with enough room to built a church around it. They also cleared away Hadrian's temple and the material with which an old quarry had been filled to provide the temple's foundations. In the process, according to contemporary Christian historians, the Rock of Golgotha was found. The Church was formally dedicated in 335 with an oration by Constantine's biographer, Eusebius of Caesarea.
In the course of the excavations, Constantine's mother St. Helena is said to have discovered the True Cross near the tomb. This is a relatively early legend, but was unknown by Eusebius, the historian and contemporary of Constantine. The legend says St. Helena actually discovered three crosses - those of the two thieves and that of Christ. To discern the one belonging to Christ, a sick man was brought to touch to each one, and he was miraculously healed by one of them.
The Constantinian church was much larger than the one that stands today, but had a simpler layout. It consisted of an atrium (which reused part of Hadrian's temenos wall), a covered basilica, an open courtyard with the stone of Golgotha in the southeast corner, and the tomb of Christ, enshrined in a small, circular edifice. The tomb of Christ was not completed until 384 AD, well after the dedication of the church, because of the immense labor involved in cutting away the rock cliff in order to isolate the tomb.
This building was severely damaged by fire in 614 AD when the Persians invaded Jerusalem. They also captured the True Cross, but in 630, Emperor Heraclius marched triumphantly into Jerusalem and restored the True Cross to the rebuilt Church of the Holy Sepulchre. The church was reconstructed under the patriarch Modestus with no major changes to the original plan.
In 638, the Christians were forced to surrender Jerusalem to Muslim control under caliph Omar. In a remarkable gesture for the time, Omar refused to pray in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, saying, "If I had prayed in the church it would have been lost to you, for the Believers [Muslims] would have taken it saying: Omar prayed here." This act of generosity would have unfortunate consequences, however.
The Church of the Holy Sepulchre continued to function as a Christian church under the protection of Omar and the early Muslim rulers, but this changed on October 18, 1009, when the "mad" Fatimid caliph Hakim brutally and systematically destroyed the great church.
Ironically, if Omar had turned the church into a mosque, Hakim would have left it alone. But instead, Hakim had wrecking crews knock over the walls and he attacked the tomb of Christ with pricks and hammers, stopping only when the debris covered the remains. The east and west walls were completely destroyed, but the north and south walls were likely protected by the rubble from further damage.
The Christian community of Jerusalem could not afford repairs, but in 1048 Emperor Constantine Monomachos provided money for reconstruction, subject to stringent conditions imposed by the caliphate. The funds were not adequate to completely repair the original church, however, and a large part of it had to be abandoned. The atrium and the basilica were completely lost; only the courtyard and the rotunda remained. The latter was made into a church by the insertion of a large apse into the facade.
This was the church to which the knights of the First Crusade arrived to sing their Te Deum after capturing Jerusalem on July 15, 1099. The Crusader chief Godfrey of Bouillon, who became the first king of Jerusalem, declared himself Advocatus Sancti Sepulchri, "Defender of the Holy Sepulchre."
The Crusaders were slow to renovate the church, only beginning to make modifications in the Romanesque style in 1112. They first built a monastery where the Constantinian basilica used to be, having first excavated the Crypt of St. Helena. In 1119 the shrine of Christ's tomb was replaced. The coronation of Fulk and Melisende at the church in 1131 necessitated more radical modifications. The Constantinian courtyard was covered with a Romanesque church (dedicated in 1149), which was connected to the rotunda by a great arched opening resulting from the demolition of the 11th-century apse. A bell tower was added in 1170.
The three primary custodians of the church, first appointed when Crusaders held Jerusalem, are the Greek Orthodox, the Armenian Apostolic and Roman Catholic churches. In the 19th century, the Coptic Orthodox, the Ethiopian Orthodox and the Syrian Orthodox acquired lesser responsibilities, which include shrines and other structures within and around the building. An agreement regulates times and places of worship for each Church.
Subsequent centuries were not altogether kind to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. It suffered from damage, desecration, and neglect, and attempts at repair (a significant renovation was conducted by the Franciscans in 1555) often did more damage than good. In recent times, a fire (1808) and an earthquake (1927) did extensive damage.
Not until 1959 did the three major communities (Latins, Greeks, Armenians) agree on a major renovation plan. The guiding principle was that only elements incapable of fulfilling their structural function would be replaced. Local masons were trained to trim stone in the style of the 11th century for the rotunda, and in the 12th-century style for the church.
The church's chaotic history is evident in what visitors see today. Byzantine, medieval, Crusader, and modern elements mix in an odd mish-mash of styles, and each governing Christian community has decorated its shrines in its own distinctive way. In many ways, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre is not what one would imagine for the holiest site in all Christendom, and it can easily disappoint. But at the same time, its noble history and immense religious importance is such that a visit can also be very meaningful.
What to See
See our Holy Sepulchre Photo Gallery for a virtual tour of the following sights.
The exterior facade of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, on the east side of the church, was built by the Crusaders sometime before 1180. A double arcade with frieze at both levels are each surmounted by a cornice. The right entrance door was blocked after 1187 as part of Muslim control of the site after the Crusaders were defeated.
Just inside the entrance to the left was the high bench where the Muslim doorkeeper sat: for years, a Muslim kept control of the keys to the church to prevent disputes between Christian sects over the holy site. Although this has been discontinued, the holiest site in Christendom remains carefully divided beween denominations who guard their portions jealously.
The primary custodians are the Greek Orthodox, the Armenian Apostolic and Roman Catholic churches, with the Greeks having the lion's share. In the 19th century, the Coptic Orthodox, the Ethiopian Orthodox and the Syriac Orthodox acquired lesser responsibilities, which include shrines and other structures within and around the building. Times and places of worship for each community are strictly regulated in common areas.
Back out in the courtyard, the west wall (to your left as you face the entrance) contains 11th-century Greek Orthodox chapels built over the site of the Constantinian baptistery. The east wall has a small domed structure that was once the 12th-century Crusader entrance to the Church on Calvary. It later became the Chapel of the Franks.
Immediately inside the entrance to the church is the Stone of Unction, which commemorates the preparation of Jesus' body for burial. This limestone slab dates from 1808, when the prior 12th-century slab was destroyed. Ownership of this site has varied over the centuries, but it now belongs to the four main sects: the opulent lamps that hang over the stone slab are contributed by Armenians, Copts, Greeks and Latins.
Behind the Stone, a mosaic depicting Christ's anointing for burial decorates the outer wall of the Catholicon (on which see below). The Constantinian and Crusader churches did not have this wall, so one could see to the Holy Sepulchre from the entrance.
A stairway on the right just inside the entrance leads to Calvary (or Golgotha), the place where Jesus was crucified. The first chapel is the Catholic (Franciscan) Chapel of the Nailing of the Cross, which is Station 11 on the Via Dolorosa. It features a 12th-century mosaic of Jesus being nailed to the cross on the vault and a Medici altar from Florence. Through a window in the south wall the Chapel of the Agony of the Virgin can be seen. Just to the left of the altar is a statue of Mary, Our Lady of Sorrows, which is Station 13 (Jesus' body removed from the cross and given to Mary).
Adjacent to the Catholic chapel is the Greek Orthodox Calvary, which contains the actual Rock of Calvary (Station 12) around which the church was built. The rock can be seen under glass on either side of the main altar, and beneath the altar there is a hole that allows you to touch the rock itself. The slot cut for the cross is shown in the east apse along with those of the two thieves.
Directly beneath Calvary on the main floor (entered through a door next to the Stone of Unction) is the Chapel of Adam, which enshrines a cracked slab of rock behind glass. This identification with Adam is based on the ancient tradition (noted by Origen in the 2nd century) that Christ was crucified over the place where Adam was buried. The crack in the rock is said to be caused by the earthquake that occurred during the Crucifixion. Archaeologists suggest it was probably an original flaw that caused the workmen to abandon this section of the old quarry. At one time, the tombs of the Crusader kings Godfrey of Bouillon, Baldwin I and Baldwin V were near the entrance to this chapel; they have long since disappeared.
Walking to the west from the Stone of Unction, visitors arrive at the focal point of the Holy Sepulchre Church. The round area of the church, known as the Rotunda or Anastasis, preserves the location and shape, and a few original columns, of Constantine's 4th-century Church of the Resurrection built on the site of Christ's tomb. The Rotunda is surmounted by a large dome, completed in the 1960s. This is decorated with a 12-pointed star (1997) whose rays symbolize the outreach of the 12 apostles. The diameter of the dome is about 20.5 meters; the height is 34 meters.
Underneath the large dome is the Tomb of Christ itself, enshrined in a large, boxy shrine. The shrine, referred to as the edicule, is supported by scaffolding on the outside due to earthquakes and is not terribly attractive. The current structure was built in 1809-10 after the severe fire of 1808. It replaced one dating from 1555, commissioned by the Franciscan friar Bonifacio da Ragusa. (The original 4th-century shrine constructed under Constantine was destroyed by the sultan Hakim in 1009.) The Armenians, the Latins and the Greeks serve Liturgy daily inside the Holy Sepulchre. It is also used for the Holy Saturday ceremony of the Holy Fire, which is celebrated by the Greek Orthodox Patriarch himself.
Inside, the shrine contains two small rooms. The first is the Greek Orthodox Chapel of the Angel, which features an altar containing a piece of the stone rolled away by angels at the Resurrection. In the wall by the entrance, steps lead to the roof of the edicule. A low door on the opposite side leads to the tiny Chapel of the Holy Sepulchre, which contains the tomb of Christ itself. This is the 14th Station of the Cross and the holiest site in Christendom. Here a marble slab covers the place where the body of Christ was laid and from which he rose from the dead. A vase with candles marks the spot where his head rested. The slab was installed here in the 1555 reconstruction and purposely cracked to deter Ottoman looters.
After visiting the tomb, walk around to the back (west) of the edicule to an ironwork, cage-like structure containing the Coptic chapel. Beneath the altar is another piece of Christ's tomb. Opposite the Coptic chapel, inside a rough-hewned apse at the far west end of the Church is the Syrian chapel.
To the right (north) of the sepulchre is the Roman Catholic area, which consists of a large square chapel (the Chapel of St. Mary Magdalene) and another private chapel for Franciscan monks. The former is held to be the site where Jesus appeared to Mary after his resurrection. In the Crusader era, this chapel was approached from the street to the west via an impressive entrance portal.
Just opposite the entrance to the Sepulchre is the large nave of the church, which has been enclosed by a wall on all sides. Known as the Catholicon, this Greek Orthodox cathedral features a large iconostasis flanked by the thrones of the Patriarchs of Jerusalem and Antioch. Above is a colorful cupola, which dates from after the 1927 earthquake, decorated with an image of Christ and other icons.
An early tradition associated the site of the Crucifixion and the Resurrection as the center of the world, and by the 10th century it was marked by an omphalos. Today this is marked by a marble vessel in the west end of the Catholicon. (The pagan Greeks had their omphalos in Delphi.)
At the east end of the north aisle is the the chapel of the Prison of Christ, which according to 12th-century tradition housed Jesus and the two thieves before the Crucifixion. The first known mention of this is in the 8th century, by Epiphanius the Monk. The chapel probably originated as a liturgical station where the Passion and Death of Christ were commemorated.
Taking a right at the Prison leads into the ambulatory of the Crusader church, which has three chapels located in three apses: the Greek Chapel of St. Longinus (the Roman soldier who pierced Jesus' side and then converted) in the northeast corner; the Armenian Chapel of the Dividing of the Robes in the center; and the Greek Chapel of Derision or the Crowning of Thorns in the southeast apse. The latter contains a relic of the Column of Derision.
Between the last two chapels is a stairway that descends to the large Chapel of St. Helena, which is owned by the Armenians and known to them as the Chapel of St. Gregory. On the stairway walls are many small crosses carved by medieval pilgrims. The chapel has three aisles and two apses: the north apse is dedicated to the penitent thief; the south apse to St. Helena, mother of Constantine. A seat in the southeast corner of the chapel is said to have been occupied by Helena as she searched for the True Cross, a story first mentioned around 351.
From this corner, 13 more steps descend into the Chapel of the Finding of the Cross. The left side is owned by the Catholics, whose altar features a life-sized statue of St. Helena holding a cross. The Greeks have the right side of the chapel.
A door on the north side of the Chapel of St. Helena leads to the Chapel of St. Vartan, an Armenian chapel. This area was just discovered and excavated in the 1970s. The finds include remnants of walls built by Hadrian in the 2nd century, one of which contains a stone with a celebrating drawing of a merchant ship with the inscription DOMINE IVIMVS, "Lord we shall go." This drawing probably dates from before the completion of Constantine's church. The chapel is locked and not normally open to the public. (See Finding the Keys to the Chapel of St. Vartan for one scholar's adventure in gaining access.)
After you leave the Church, you might wish to stop by the buildings that have their entrances in the east wall of the courtyard: the Coptic Chapel of St. Michael the Archangel, which includes a staircase leading to the Ethiopian Orthodox Chapel and the Coptic convent to the northeast; the Armenian Chapel of St. James; and the Greek Monastery of Abraham in the southeast corner of the court.
Quick Facts on the Church of the Holy Sepulchre
Site Information
Names:
Basilica of the Holy Sepulchre; Church of the Holy Sepulchre; Church of the Holy Sepulchre, Jerusalem
City:
Jerusalem
Country:
Israel & Palestine
cat:
Biblical Sites; Cathedrals
faith:
Christianity; Multidenominational
feat:
Footsteps of Jesus; Holiest
style:
Romanesque
Dates:
326-35; 12th c.
Status:
active
Visitor and Contact Information
Address:
Suq Khan e-Zeit and Christian Quarter Rd., Jerusalem,
Coordinates:
31.778508° N, 35.229474° E (view on Google Maps)
Opening Hours:
Apr-Sep: daily 5am-8pm Oct-Mar: daily 5am-7pm
Phone:
02/627-3314
Lodging:
View hotels near this location
Note: This information was accurate when first published and we do our best to keep it updated, but details such as opening hours can change without notice. To avoid disappointment, please check with the site directly before making a special trip.
Map of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre
Below is a location map and aerial view of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. Using the buttons on the left (or the wheel on your mouse), you can zoom in for a closer look, or zoom out to get your bearings. To move around, click and drag the map with your mouse.
www.sacred-destinations.com/israel/jerusalem-churc…
The early Christian community of Jerusalem appears to have held liturgical celebrations at Christ's tomb from the time of the resurrection until the city was taken by the Romans in 66 AD. Less than a century later, in 135 AD, Emperor Hadrian filled in the quarry to provide a level foundation for a temple to Aphrodite.
The site remained buried beneath the pagan temple until Emperor Constantine the Great converted to Christianity in 312 AD. He soon showed an interest in the holy places associated with his new faith, and commissioned numerous churches to be built throughout the Holy Land. The most important of these, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, was begun in 326 AD.
Constantine's builders dug away the hillside to leave the rock-hewn tomb of Christ isolated and with enough room to built a church around it. They also cleared away Hadrian's temple and the material with which an old quarry had been filled to provide the temple's foundations. In the process, according to contemporary Christian historians, the Rock of Golgotha was found. The Church was formally dedicated in 335 with an oration by Constantine's biographer, Eusebius of Caesarea.
In the course of the excavations, Constantine's mother St. Helena is said to have discovered the True Cross near the tomb. This is a relatively early legend, but was unknown by Eusebius, the historian and contemporary of Constantine. The legend says St. Helena actually discovered three crosses - those of the two thieves and that of Christ. To discern the one belonging to Christ, a sick man was brought to touch to each one, and he was miraculously healed by one of them.
The Constantinian church was much larger than the one that stands today, but had a simpler layout. It consisted of an atrium (which reused part of Hadrian's temenos wall), a covered basilica, an open courtyard with the stone of Golgotha in the southeast corner, and the tomb of Christ, enshrined in a small, circular edifice. The tomb of Christ was not completed until 384 AD, well after the dedication of the church, because of the immense labor involved in cutting away the rock cliff in order to isolate the tomb.
This building was severely damaged by fire in 614 AD when the Persians invaded Jerusalem. They also captured the True Cross, but in 630, Emperor Heraclius marched triumphantly into Jerusalem and restored the True Cross to the rebuilt Church of the Holy Sepulchre. The church was reconstructed under the patriarch Modestus with no major changes to the original plan.
In 638, the Christians were forced to surrender Jerusalem to Muslim control under caliph Omar. In a remarkable gesture for the time, Omar refused to pray in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, saying, "If I had prayed in the church it would have been lost to you, for the Believers [Muslims] would have taken it saying: Omar prayed here." This act of generosity would have unfortunate consequences, however.
The Church of the Holy Sepulchre continued to function as a Christian church under the protection of Omar and the early Muslim rulers, but this changed on October 18, 1009, when the "mad" Fatimid caliph Hakim brutally and systematically destroyed the great church.
Ironically, if Omar had turned the church into a mosque, Hakim would have left it alone. But instead, Hakim had wrecking crews knock over the walls and he attacked the tomb of Christ with pricks and hammers, stopping only when the debris covered the remains. The east and west walls were completely destroyed, but the north and south walls were likely protected by the rubble from further damage.
The Christian community of Jerusalem could not afford repairs, but in 1048 Emperor Constantine Monomachos provided money for reconstruction, subject to stringent conditions imposed by the caliphate. The funds were not adequate to completely repair the original church, however, and a large part of it had to be abandoned. The atrium and the basilica were completely lost; only the courtyard and the rotunda remained. The latter was made into a church by the insertion of a large apse into the facade.
This was the church to which the knights of the First Crusade arrived to sing their Te Deum after capturing Jerusalem on July 15, 1099. The Crusader chief Godfrey of Bouillon, who became the first king of Jerusalem, declared himself Advocatus Sancti Sepulchri, "Defender of the Holy Sepulchre."
The Crusaders were slow to renovate the church, only beginning to make modifications in the Romanesque style in 1112. They first built a monastery where the Constantinian basilica used to be, having first excavated the Crypt of St. Helena. In 1119 the shrine of Christ's tomb was replaced. The coronation of Fulk and Melisende at the church in 1131 necessitated more radical modifications. The Constantinian courtyard was covered with a Romanesque church (dedicated in 1149), which was connected to the rotunda by a great arched opening resulting from the demolition of the 11th-century apse. A bell tower was added in 1170.
The three primary custodians of the church, first appointed when Crusaders held Jerusalem, are the Greek Orthodox, the Armenian Apostolic and Roman Catholic churches. In the 19th century, the Coptic Orthodox, the Ethiopian Orthodox and the Syrian Orthodox acquired lesser responsibilities, which include shrines and other structures within and around the building. An agreement regulates times and places of worship for each Church.
Subsequent centuries were not altogether kind to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. It suffered from damage, desecration, and neglect, and attempts at repair (a significant renovation was conducted by the Franciscans in 1555) often did more damage than good. In recent times, a fire (1808) and an earthquake (1927) did extensive damage.
Not until 1959 did the three major communities (Latins, Greeks, Armenians) agree on a major renovation plan. The guiding principle was that only elements incapable of fulfilling their structural function would be replaced. Local masons were trained to trim stone in the style of the 11th century for the rotunda, and in the 12th-century style for the church.
The church's chaotic history is evident in what visitors see today. Byzantine, medieval, Crusader, and modern elements mix in an odd mish-mash of styles, and each governing Christian community has decorated its shrines in its own distinctive way. In many ways, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre is not what one would imagine for the holiest site in all Christendom, and it can easily disappoint. But at the same time, its noble history and immense religious importance is such that a visit can also be very meaningful.
What to See
See our Holy Sepulchre Photo Gallery for a virtual tour of the following sights.
The exterior facade of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, on the east side of the church, was built by the Crusaders sometime before 1180. A double arcade with frieze at both levels are each surmounted by a cornice. The right entrance door was blocked after 1187 as part of Muslim control of the site after the Crusaders were defeated.
Just inside the entrance to the left was the high bench where the Muslim doorkeeper sat: for years, a Muslim kept control of the keys to the church to prevent disputes between Christian sects over the holy site. Although this has been discontinued, the holiest site in Christendom remains carefully divided beween denominations who guard their portions jealously.
The primary custodians are the Greek Orthodox, the Armenian Apostolic and Roman Catholic churches, with the Greeks having the lion's share. In the 19th century, the Coptic Orthodox, the Ethiopian Orthodox and the Syriac Orthodox acquired lesser responsibilities, which include shrines and other structures within and around the building. Times and places of worship for each community are strictly regulated in common areas.
Back out in the courtyard, the west wall (to your left as you face the entrance) contains 11th-century Greek Orthodox chapels built over the site of the Constantinian baptistery. The east wall has a small domed structure that was once the 12th-century Crusader entrance to the Church on Calvary. It later became the Chapel of the Franks.
Immediately inside the entrance to the church is the Stone of Unction, which commemorates the preparation of Jesus' body for burial. This limestone slab dates from 1808, when the prior 12th-century slab was destroyed. Ownership of this site has varied over the centuries, but it now belongs to the four main sects: the opulent lamps that hang over the stone slab are contributed by Armenians, Copts, Greeks and Latins.
Behind the Stone, a mosaic depicting Christ's anointing for burial decorates the outer wall of the Catholicon (on which see below). The Constantinian and Crusader churches did not have this wall, so one could see to the Holy Sepulchre from the entrance.
A stairway on the right just inside the entrance leads to Calvary (or Golgotha), the place where Jesus was crucified. The first chapel is the Catholic (Franciscan) Chapel of the Nailing of the Cross, which is Station 11 on the Via Dolorosa. It features a 12th-century mosaic of Jesus being nailed to the cross on the vault and a Medici altar from Florence. Through a window in the south wall the Chapel of the Agony of the Virgin can be seen. Just to the left of the altar is a statue of Mary, Our Lady of Sorrows, which is Station 13 (Jesus' body removed from the cross and given to Mary).
Adjacent to the Catholic chapel is the Greek Orthodox Calvary, which contains the actual Rock of Calvary (Station 12) around which the church was built. The rock can be seen under glass on either side of the main altar, and beneath the altar there is a hole that allows you to touch the rock itself. The slot cut for the cross is shown in the east apse along with those of the two thieves.
Directly beneath Calvary on the main floor (entered through a door next to the Stone of Unction) is the Chapel of Adam, which enshrines a cracked slab of rock behind glass. This identification with Adam is based on the ancient tradition (noted by Origen in the 2nd century) that Christ was crucified over the place where Adam was buried. The crack in the rock is said to be caused by the earthquake that occurred during the Crucifixion. Archaeologists suggest it was probably an original flaw that caused the workmen to abandon this section of the old quarry. At one time, the tombs of the Crusader kings Godfrey of Bouillon, Baldwin I and Baldwin V were near the entrance to this chapel; they have long since disappeared.
Walking to the west from the Stone of Unction, visitors arrive at the focal point of the Holy Sepulchre Church. The round area of the church, known as the Rotunda or Anastasis, preserves the location and shape, and a few original columns, of Constantine's 4th-century Church of the Resurrection built on the site of Christ's tomb. The Rotunda is surmounted by a large dome, completed in the 1960s. This is decorated with a 12-pointed star (1997) whose rays symbolize the outreach of the 12 apostles. The diameter of the dome is about 20.5 meters; the height is 34 meters.
Underneath the large dome is the Tomb of Christ itself, enshrined in a large, boxy shrine. The shrine, referred to as the edicule, is supported by scaffolding on the outside due to earthquakes and is not terribly attractive. The current structure was built in 1809-10 after the severe fire of 1808. It replaced one dating from 1555, commissioned by the Franciscan friar Bonifacio da Ragusa. (The original 4th-century shrine constructed under Constantine was destroyed by the sultan Hakim in 1009.) The Armenians, the Latins and the Greeks serve Liturgy daily inside the Holy Sepulchre. It is also used for the Holy Saturday ceremony of the Holy Fire, which is celebrated by the Greek Orthodox Patriarch himself.
Inside, the shrine contains two small rooms. The first is the Greek Orthodox Chapel of the Angel, which features an altar containing a piece of the stone rolled away by angels at the Resurrection. In the wall by the entrance, steps lead to the roof of the edicule. A low door on the opposite side leads to the tiny Chapel of the Holy Sepulchre, which contains the tomb of Christ itself. This is the 14th Station of the Cross and the holiest site in Christendom. Here a marble slab covers the place where the body of Christ was laid and from which he rose from the dead. A vase with candles marks the spot where his head rested. The slab was installed here in the 1555 reconstruction and purposely cracked to deter Ottoman looters.
After visiting the tomb, walk around to the back (west) of the edicule to an ironwork, cage-like structure containing the Coptic chapel. Beneath the altar is another piece of Christ's tomb. Opposite the Coptic chapel, inside a rough-hewned apse at the far west end of the Church is the Syrian chapel.
To the right (north) of the sepulchre is the Roman Catholic area, which consists of a large square chapel (the Chapel of St. Mary Magdalene) and another private chapel for Franciscan monks. The former is held to be the site where Jesus appeared to Mary after his resurrection. In the Crusader era, this chapel was approached from the street to the west via an impressive entrance portal.
Just opposite the entrance to the Sepulchre is the large nave of the church, which has been enclosed by a wall on all sides. Known as the Catholicon, this Greek Orthodox cathedral features a large iconostasis flanked by the thrones of the Patriarchs of Jerusalem and Antioch. Above is a colorful cupola, which dates from after the 1927 earthquake, decorated with an image of Christ and other icons.
An early tradition associated the site of the Crucifixion and the Resurrection as the center of the world, and by the 10th century it was marked by an omphalos. Today this is marked by a marble vessel in the west end of the Catholicon. (The pagan Greeks had their omphalos in Delphi.)
At the east end of the north aisle is the the chapel of the Prison of Christ, which according to 12th-century tradition housed Jesus and the two thieves before the Crucifixion. The first known mention of this is in the 8th century, by Epiphanius the Monk. The chapel probably originated as a liturgical station where the Passion and Death of Christ were commemorated.
Taking a right at the Prison leads into the ambulatory of the Crusader church, which has three chapels located in three apses: the Greek Chapel of St. Longinus (the Roman soldier who pierced Jesus' side and then converted) in the northeast corner; the Armenian Chapel of the Dividing of the Robes in the center; and the Greek Chapel of Derision or the Crowning of Thorns in the southeast apse. The latter contains a relic of the Column of Derision.
Between the last two chapels is a stairway that descends to the large Chapel of St. Helena, which is owned by the Armenians and known to them as the Chapel of St. Gregory. On the stairway walls are many small crosses carved by medieval pilgrims. The chapel has three aisles and two apses: the north apse is dedicated to the penitent thief; the south apse to St. Helena, mother of Constantine. A seat in the southeast corner of the chapel is said to have been occupied by Helena as she searched for the True Cross, a story first mentioned around 351.
From this corner, 13 more steps descend into the Chapel of the Finding of the Cross. The left side is owned by the Catholics, whose altar features a life-sized statue of St. Helena holding a cross. The Greeks have the right side of the chapel.
A door on the north side of the Chapel of St. Helena leads to the Chapel of St. Vartan, an Armenian chapel. This area was just discovered and excavated in the 1970s. The finds include remnants of walls built by Hadrian in the 2nd century, one of which contains a stone with a celebrating drawing of a merchant ship with the inscription DOMINE IVIMVS, "Lord we shall go." This drawing probably dates from before the completion of Constantine's church. The chapel is locked and not normally open to the public. (See Finding the Keys to the Chapel of St. Vartan for one scholar's adventure in gaining access.)
After you leave the Church, you might wish to stop by the buildings that have their entrances in the east wall of the courtyard: the Coptic Chapel of St. Michael the Archangel, which includes a staircase leading to the Ethiopian Orthodox Chapel and the Coptic convent to the northeast; the Armenian Chapel of St. James; and the Greek Monastery of Abraham in the southeast corner of the court.
Quick Facts on the Church of the Holy Sepulchre
Site Information
Names:
Basilica of the Holy Sepulchre; Church of the Holy Sepulchre; Church of the Holy Sepulchre, Jerusalem
City:
Jerusalem
Country:
Israel & Palestine
cat:
Biblical Sites; Cathedrals
faith:
Christianity; Multidenominational
feat:
Footsteps of Jesus; Holiest
style:
Romanesque
Dates:
326-35; 12th c.
Status:
active
Visitor and Contact Information
Address:
Suq Khan e-Zeit and Christian Quarter Rd., Jerusalem,
Coordinates:
31.778508° N, 35.229474° E (view on Google Maps)
Opening Hours:
Apr-Sep: daily 5am-8pm Oct-Mar: daily 5am-7pm
Phone:
02/627-3314
Lodging:
View hotels near this location
Note: This information was accurate when first published and we do our best to keep it updated, but details such as opening hours can change without notice. To avoid disappointment, please check with the site directly before making a special trip.
Map of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre
Below is a location map and aerial view of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. Using the buttons on the left (or the wheel on your mouse), you can zoom in for a closer look, or zoom out to get your bearings. To move around, click and drag the map with your mouse.
www.sacred-destinations.com/israel/jerusalem-churc…
L' Église du Pater Noster est une édifice religieux situé sur le mont de l'Ascension, à Jérusalem-Est. Elle est aussi appelée Éléona (du grec eliaon, qui signifie oliveraie). Cette église est construite sur le site où, d'après la tradition, Jésus enseigna à ses disciples le Notre Père (Luc 11:1-4) (en latin Pater Noster). Cette tradition est confirmée par les Actes de Jean à Rome, écrits…More
L' Église du Pater Noster est une édifice religieux situé sur le mont de l'Ascension, à Jérusalem-Est. Elle est aussi appelée Éléona (du grec eliaon, qui signifie oliveraie). Cette église est construite sur le site où, d'après la tradition, Jésus enseigna à ses disciples le Notre Père (Luc 11:1-4) (en latin Pater Noster). Cette tradition est confirmée par les Actes de Jean à Rome, écrits apocryphes du IIIe siècle [1], et plus tard par Arculfe[2] au VIIe siècle[3].
Le site est mentionné par Égérie vers 384 lors de son pèlerinage[4], dans le Burdigalensis[5] et par Eusèbe de Césarée.
Fondation du Carmel
Ayant entendu un sermon du Père Poyet, patriarche latin de Jérusalem sur la désolation des Lieux Saints, la princesse Héloïse de la Tour d'Auvergne, fille de Joseph Aurèle de Bossi, partit pour Jérusalem en novembre 1856, et en dix ans, réussit à acquérir six hectares de terrain au Mont des Oliviers[33]. Elle y fit bâtir en 1868 un cloître, sur le modèle du Campo Santo de Pise, dont les plans sont attribués à Eugène Viollet-le-Duc, puis se livra à deux années de fouilles, aidée de Charles Simon Clermont-Ganneau, qui était depuis 1867 drogman-chancelier du Consulat français de Jérusalem[34], qui permirent notamment de dégager une mosaïque du Ve siècle où étaient inscrits en grec les Psaumes 121:8 et 118:20. On y a aussi retrouvé l'épitaphe de Césaire de Heisterbach[35].
Avec l'aide du Père Alphonse Ratisbonne, elle y fonda un couvent de carmélites en 1872, le Carmel du Pater[36], et en 1874, divisa le terrain entre les Pères blancs et les sœurs carmélites, et offrit le monastère à la France. Des plaques reproduisant le texte du Pater Noster en cent-cinquante langues sont apposées sur les murs du cloître[37],[38]. Décédée à Florence en 1889, elle fut le 22 décembre 1957, conformément à ses dernières volontés, enterrée dans le cloître[39], dans un mausolée de marbre blanc, surmonté de son effigie, que Napoléon III fit exécuter. Une urne, déposée dans une niche au-dessus du mausolée, renferme le cœur du père de la princesse.
En 1910, les fondations au-dessus de la grotte, qui s'effondra partiellement lors des fouilles, ont été retrouvées en partie sous le cloître. Le couvent a été déplacé à proximité et à la reconstruction de l'église byzantine a commencé en 1920, pour s'interrompre en 1927, sans avoir construit le toit, par manque de fonds.
Avec l'Église Sainte-Anne, le Tombeau des Rois, et l'Abbaye bénédictine d'Abou Gosh, elle fait partie des quatre territoires français de Jérusalem[40].
Elle est adjacente à l'Apostoleion qui est un des Lieux de station de la liturgie de Jérusalem[41] ainsi que de l'Imbomon.
fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Église_du_Pater_Noster
Le site est mentionné par Égérie vers 384 lors de son pèlerinage[4], dans le Burdigalensis[5] et par Eusèbe de Césarée.
Fondation du Carmel
Ayant entendu un sermon du Père Poyet, patriarche latin de Jérusalem sur la désolation des Lieux Saints, la princesse Héloïse de la Tour d'Auvergne, fille de Joseph Aurèle de Bossi, partit pour Jérusalem en novembre 1856, et en dix ans, réussit à acquérir six hectares de terrain au Mont des Oliviers[33]. Elle y fit bâtir en 1868 un cloître, sur le modèle du Campo Santo de Pise, dont les plans sont attribués à Eugène Viollet-le-Duc, puis se livra à deux années de fouilles, aidée de Charles Simon Clermont-Ganneau, qui était depuis 1867 drogman-chancelier du Consulat français de Jérusalem[34], qui permirent notamment de dégager une mosaïque du Ve siècle où étaient inscrits en grec les Psaumes 121:8 et 118:20. On y a aussi retrouvé l'épitaphe de Césaire de Heisterbach[35].
Avec l'aide du Père Alphonse Ratisbonne, elle y fonda un couvent de carmélites en 1872, le Carmel du Pater[36], et en 1874, divisa le terrain entre les Pères blancs et les sœurs carmélites, et offrit le monastère à la France. Des plaques reproduisant le texte du Pater Noster en cent-cinquante langues sont apposées sur les murs du cloître[37],[38]. Décédée à Florence en 1889, elle fut le 22 décembre 1957, conformément à ses dernières volontés, enterrée dans le cloître[39], dans un mausolée de marbre blanc, surmonté de son effigie, que Napoléon III fit exécuter. Une urne, déposée dans une niche au-dessus du mausolée, renferme le cœur du père de la princesse.
En 1910, les fondations au-dessus de la grotte, qui s'effondra partiellement lors des fouilles, ont été retrouvées en partie sous le cloître. Le couvent a été déplacé à proximité et à la reconstruction de l'église byzantine a commencé en 1920, pour s'interrompre en 1927, sans avoir construit le toit, par manque de fonds.
Avec l'Église Sainte-Anne, le Tombeau des Rois, et l'Abbaye bénédictine d'Abou Gosh, elle fait partie des quatre territoires français de Jérusalem[40].
Elle est adjacente à l'Apostoleion qui est un des Lieux de station de la liturgie de Jérusalem[41] ainsi que de l'Imbomon.
fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Église_du_Pater_Noster
6 more comments from Irapuato
Église Sainte-Anne de Jérusalem
Comme la Basilique du Pater Noster (ou de l'Eleona) sur le Mont des oliviers, c'est l'un des quatre territoires français de Jérusalem (les deux autres sont le Tombeau des Rois, et l'Abbaye bénédictine d'Abou Gosh). Elle est actuellement confiée aux "Pères blancs". Elle se trouve juste à côté du site archéologique de la piscine probatique.
Selon la traditio…More
Comme la Basilique du Pater Noster (ou de l'Eleona) sur le Mont des oliviers, c'est l'un des quatre territoires français de Jérusalem (les deux autres sont le Tombeau des Rois, et l'Abbaye bénédictine d'Abou Gosh). Elle est actuellement confiée aux "Pères blancs". Elle se trouve juste à côté du site archéologique de la piscine probatique.
Selon la traditio…More
Église Sainte-Anne de Jérusalem
Comme la Basilique du Pater Noster (ou de l'Eleona) sur le Mont des oliviers, c'est l'un des quatre territoires français de Jérusalem (les deux autres sont le Tombeau des Rois, et l'Abbaye bénédictine d'Abou Gosh). Elle est actuellement confiée aux "Pères blancs". Elle se trouve juste à côté du site archéologique de la piscine probatique.
Selon la tradition byzantine, la crypte est située sur le lieu de la maison d'Anne et Joachim, les parents de la Vierge Marie. Une église byzantine y a été construite du temps de l'impératrice Eudocie, dédiée à la Vierge Marie. Elle a été détruite par l'invasion perse de 614, puis reconstruite et de nouveau détruite en 1009 par Al-Hakim. L'église actuelle, de style roman, a été construite par les Croisés en 1140 et a tout de suite été dédiée à sainte Anne. Après la conquête de Jérusalem par Saladin, l'église est transformée en 1192 en école de droit coranique.
En 1856, après la guerre de Crimée, la France reçut l'église du Sultan Abd-al-Majid en remerciement de son aide à la Turquie. Sainte-Anne fut donc restaurée et l'État français la confia en 1877 à Monseigneur Lavigerie et à sa Société des Missionnaires d'Afrique. Entre 1882 et 1946, le lieu abrita un séminaire pour la formation des prêtres grecs-catholiques.fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Église_Sainte-Anne_(J%C3%A9rusalem)
Comme la Basilique du Pater Noster (ou de l'Eleona) sur le Mont des oliviers, c'est l'un des quatre territoires français de Jérusalem (les deux autres sont le Tombeau des Rois, et l'Abbaye bénédictine d'Abou Gosh). Elle est actuellement confiée aux "Pères blancs". Elle se trouve juste à côté du site archéologique de la piscine probatique.
Selon la tradition byzantine, la crypte est située sur le lieu de la maison d'Anne et Joachim, les parents de la Vierge Marie. Une église byzantine y a été construite du temps de l'impératrice Eudocie, dédiée à la Vierge Marie. Elle a été détruite par l'invasion perse de 614, puis reconstruite et de nouveau détruite en 1009 par Al-Hakim. L'église actuelle, de style roman, a été construite par les Croisés en 1140 et a tout de suite été dédiée à sainte Anne. Après la conquête de Jérusalem par Saladin, l'église est transformée en 1192 en école de droit coranique.
En 1856, après la guerre de Crimée, la France reçut l'église du Sultan Abd-al-Majid en remerciement de son aide à la Turquie. Sainte-Anne fut donc restaurée et l'État français la confia en 1877 à Monseigneur Lavigerie et à sa Société des Missionnaires d'Afrique. Entre 1882 et 1946, le lieu abrita un séminaire pour la formation des prêtres grecs-catholiques.fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Église_Sainte-Anne_(J%C3%A9rusalem)
Jacob’s Well, where Jesus asked a Samaritan woman for a drink and offered her “living water”, lies in the crypt of a modern Greek Orthodox church at Nablus in the West Bank.
Mouth of Jacob's Well (Seetheholyland.net)
It is often considered the most authentic site in the Holy Land — since no one can move a well that was originally more than 40 metres deep.
Jewish, Samaritan, Christian and …More
Mouth of Jacob's Well (Seetheholyland.net)
It is often considered the most authentic site in the Holy Land — since no one can move a well that was originally more than 40 metres deep.
Jewish, Samaritan, Christian and …More
Jacob’s Well, where Jesus asked a Samaritan woman for a drink and offered her “living water”, lies in the crypt of a modern Greek Orthodox church at Nablus in the West Bank.
Mouth of Jacob's Well (Seetheholyland.net)
It is often considered the most authentic site in the Holy Land — since no one can move a well that was originally more than 40 metres deep.
Jewish, Samaritan, Christian and Muslim traditions all associate the well with Jacob.
The location, at the entrance to a mountain pass between Mount Gerizim and Mount Ebal, is 2km east of Nablus. It is near the archaeological site of Tell Balata — thought to be the biblical Shechem — and about 63km north of Jerusalem.
It was at Shechem that the patriarch Jacob bought “the land on which he had pitched his tent” (Genesis 33:19).
The Samaritan woman reminded Jesus that Jacob “gave us the well, and with his sons and his flocks drank from it”. He told her he was the promised Messiah, and she and many residents of her village believed in him. (John 4:5-42)
Samaritan woman venerated as martyr
Access to Jacob’s Well is by entering the Church of St Photina and descending stairs in front of the iconostasis to the crypt.
Photina (Svetlana in Russian) is the name Orthodox tradition has given to the Samaritan woman. She is venerated as a martyr who was flayed alive and thrown down a well in Rome by the emperor Nero.
Interior of Church of St Photina (Seetheholyland.net)
A masonry structure surrounds the mouth of the well. On it stands a metal-framed pulley with a coil of rope long enough to reach the water.
A neck section about 50cm across and 1.2 metres deep opens into a shaft about 2.5 metres in diameter, hewn through solid rock.
Though the Samaritan woman told Jesus “the well is deep” (John 4:11), measurements of the depth have varied over the years, due to accumulation of debris (and stones dropped by curious visitors).
A depth of more than 40 metres recorded in 1935 had reduced to something over 20 metres by the 21st century. In ancient times the well was sunk much deeper, probably twice as far.
At times Jacob’s Well has been dry in summer.
www.seetheholyland.net/jacobs-well
Mouth of Jacob's Well (Seetheholyland.net)
It is often considered the most authentic site in the Holy Land — since no one can move a well that was originally more than 40 metres deep.
Jewish, Samaritan, Christian and Muslim traditions all associate the well with Jacob.
The location, at the entrance to a mountain pass between Mount Gerizim and Mount Ebal, is 2km east of Nablus. It is near the archaeological site of Tell Balata — thought to be the biblical Shechem — and about 63km north of Jerusalem.
It was at Shechem that the patriarch Jacob bought “the land on which he had pitched his tent” (Genesis 33:19).
The Samaritan woman reminded Jesus that Jacob “gave us the well, and with his sons and his flocks drank from it”. He told her he was the promised Messiah, and she and many residents of her village believed in him. (John 4:5-42)
Samaritan woman venerated as martyr
Access to Jacob’s Well is by entering the Church of St Photina and descending stairs in front of the iconostasis to the crypt.
Photina (Svetlana in Russian) is the name Orthodox tradition has given to the Samaritan woman. She is venerated as a martyr who was flayed alive and thrown down a well in Rome by the emperor Nero.
Interior of Church of St Photina (Seetheholyland.net)
A masonry structure surrounds the mouth of the well. On it stands a metal-framed pulley with a coil of rope long enough to reach the water.
A neck section about 50cm across and 1.2 metres deep opens into a shaft about 2.5 metres in diameter, hewn through solid rock.
Though the Samaritan woman told Jesus “the well is deep” (John 4:11), measurements of the depth have varied over the years, due to accumulation of debris (and stones dropped by curious visitors).
A depth of more than 40 metres recorded in 1935 had reduced to something over 20 metres by the 21st century. In ancient times the well was sunk much deeper, probably twice as far.
At times Jacob’s Well has been dry in summer.
www.seetheholyland.net/jacobs-well
Santa mártir Fotina
Tomado del Prólogo de Ohrid, por san Nicolás Velimirović
Esta Fotina es aquella mujer samaritana que tuvo la rara fortuna de hablar con el Señor Jesucristo mismo junto al pozo de Jacob en Sicar (cfr. San Juan 4:1-42). Creyendo en el Señor, Fotina luego fue a predicar el Evangelio con sus hijos Víctor y Josías, y con sus cinco hermanas Anatolia, Fota, Fotida, Parasceva y …More
Tomado del Prólogo de Ohrid, por san Nicolás Velimirović
Esta Fotina es aquella mujer samaritana que tuvo la rara fortuna de hablar con el Señor Jesucristo mismo junto al pozo de Jacob en Sicar (cfr. San Juan 4:1-42). Creyendo en el Señor, Fotina luego fue a predicar el Evangelio con sus hijos Víctor y Josías, y con sus cinco hermanas Anatolia, Fota, Fotida, Parasceva y …More
Santa mártir Fotina
Tomado del Prólogo de Ohrid, por san Nicolás Velimirović
Esta Fotina es aquella mujer samaritana que tuvo la rara fortuna de hablar con el Señor Jesucristo mismo junto al pozo de Jacob en Sicar (cfr. San Juan 4:1-42). Creyendo en el Señor, Fotina luego fue a predicar el Evangelio con sus hijos Víctor y Josías, y con sus cinco hermanas Anatolia, Fota, Fotida, Parasceva y Ciriaca. Llegaron hasta Cartago en África. Allí fueron arrestados y enviados a Roma en tiempos del emperador Nerón y fueron arrojados en prisión. Por la providencia de Dios, Domnina, la hija de Nerón, entró en contacto con santa Fotina y fue convertida por ella a la fe cristiana. Tras su encarcelamiento, todos sufrieron por causa de Cristo. Fotina, que por primera vez fue iluminada con la luz de la verdad junto al pozo de Sicar, fue arrojada en un pozo donde murió, entrando así al Reino eterno de Cristo.
www.freewebs.com/jvaz78/diario.htm
Tomado del Prólogo de Ohrid, por san Nicolás Velimirović
Esta Fotina es aquella mujer samaritana que tuvo la rara fortuna de hablar con el Señor Jesucristo mismo junto al pozo de Jacob en Sicar (cfr. San Juan 4:1-42). Creyendo en el Señor, Fotina luego fue a predicar el Evangelio con sus hijos Víctor y Josías, y con sus cinco hermanas Anatolia, Fota, Fotida, Parasceva y Ciriaca. Llegaron hasta Cartago en África. Allí fueron arrestados y enviados a Roma en tiempos del emperador Nerón y fueron arrojados en prisión. Por la providencia de Dios, Domnina, la hija de Nerón, entró en contacto con santa Fotina y fue convertida por ella a la fe cristiana. Tras su encarcelamiento, todos sufrieron por causa de Cristo. Fotina, que por primera vez fue iluminada con la luz de la verdad junto al pozo de Sicar, fue arrojada en un pozo donde murió, entrando así al Reino eterno de Cristo.
www.freewebs.com/jvaz78/diario.htm
La Vía Dolorosa es una calle de la Ciudad Vieja de Jerusalén. Dicha calle se ha tomado, tradicionalmente, como parte del itinerario que tomó Cristo, cargando con la Cruz, camino de su crucifixión. En la misma se encuentran marcadas nueve de las 15 estaciones del Viacrucis. Las restantes estaciones se encuentran dentro de la Iglesia del Santo Sepulcro. Es un importante foco de peregrinaje…More
La Vía Dolorosa es una calle de la Ciudad Vieja de Jerusalén. Dicha calle se ha tomado, tradicionalmente, como parte del itinerario que tomó Cristo, cargando con la Cruz, camino de su crucifixión. En la misma se encuentran marcadas nueve de las 15 estaciones del Viacrucis. Las restantes estaciones se encuentran dentro de la Iglesia del Santo Sepulcro. Es un importante foco de peregrinaje.
es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vía_Dolorosa
es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vía_Dolorosa
The Church of the Pater Noster, also known as the Sancturay of the Eleona (French: Domaine de L'Eleona), is a partially reconstructed Roman Catholic church located on the Mount of Olives, north of the Tombs of the Prophets, in Jerusalem. It stands on the traditional site of Christ's teaching of the Lord's Prayer. (Luke 11:2-4). Today, the land on which the church stands formally belong…More
The Church of the Pater Noster, also known as the Sancturay of the Eleona (French: Domaine de L'Eleona), is a partially reconstructed Roman Catholic church located on the Mount of Olives, north of the Tombs of the Prophets, in Jerusalem. It stands on the traditional site of Christ's teaching of the Lord's Prayer. (Luke 11:2-4). Today, the land on which the church stands formally belongs to France.
The modern church is built on the site of a fourth-century basilica designed by Constantine I to commemorate the Ascension of Jesus Christ. It was built under the direction of Constantine's mother Helena in the early 4th century, who named it the Church of the Disciples. The pilgrim Egeria was the first to refer to it as the church of the Eleona, meaning olive grove in the late 4th century. The church is mentioned by the Bordeaux pilgrim in the Itinerarium Burdigalense circa 333, and the historian Eusebius of Caesarea recounts that Constantine constructed a church over a cave on the Mount of Olives that had been linked with the Ascension.[1] The 2nd century Acts of John mention the existence of a cave on the Mount of Olives associated with the teachings of Jesus, but not specifically the Lord's Prayer. The church survived intact until it was destroyed by Persians in 614. The memory of Jesus' teaching remained associated with this site, and during the crusades it became exclusively associated with the teaching of the Lord's Prayer. Christian crusaders constructed a small oratory amid the ruins in 1106, and a full church was constructed in 1152 thanks to funds donated by the Bishop of Denmark, who is buried inside the church. The crusader era church was heavily damaged during the Siege of Jerusalem in 1187, eventually being abandoned and falling into ruin in 1345. In 1851 the remaining stones of the 4th-century church were sold for tombstones in the Valley of Jehoshaphat. The site was acquired by the Princesse Bossi Aurelia, de la Tour d'Auvergne in the late 19th century and a search for the cave mentioned by early pilgrims began. In 1868 she built a cloister modeled on the Campo Santo at Pisa, Italy and founded a Carmelite convent in 1872. In 1910 the foundations over the cave were found partly beneath the cloister. The convent was moved nearby and reconstruction of the Byzantine church began in 1915. The church remains unfinished.
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Church_of_the_Pater_Noster
The modern church is built on the site of a fourth-century basilica designed by Constantine I to commemorate the Ascension of Jesus Christ. It was built under the direction of Constantine's mother Helena in the early 4th century, who named it the Church of the Disciples. The pilgrim Egeria was the first to refer to it as the church of the Eleona, meaning olive grove in the late 4th century. The church is mentioned by the Bordeaux pilgrim in the Itinerarium Burdigalense circa 333, and the historian Eusebius of Caesarea recounts that Constantine constructed a church over a cave on the Mount of Olives that had been linked with the Ascension.[1] The 2nd century Acts of John mention the existence of a cave on the Mount of Olives associated with the teachings of Jesus, but not specifically the Lord's Prayer. The church survived intact until it was destroyed by Persians in 614. The memory of Jesus' teaching remained associated with this site, and during the crusades it became exclusively associated with the teaching of the Lord's Prayer. Christian crusaders constructed a small oratory amid the ruins in 1106, and a full church was constructed in 1152 thanks to funds donated by the Bishop of Denmark, who is buried inside the church. The crusader era church was heavily damaged during the Siege of Jerusalem in 1187, eventually being abandoned and falling into ruin in 1345. In 1851 the remaining stones of the 4th-century church were sold for tombstones in the Valley of Jehoshaphat. The site was acquired by the Princesse Bossi Aurelia, de la Tour d'Auvergne in the late 19th century and a search for the cave mentioned by early pilgrims began. In 1868 she built a cloister modeled on the Campo Santo at Pisa, Italy and founded a Carmelite convent in 1872. In 1910 the foundations over the cave were found partly beneath the cloister. The convent was moved nearby and reconstruction of the Byzantine church began in 1915. The church remains unfinished.
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Church_of_the_Pater_Noster
The Church of St. Anne is a Roman Catholic church, located at the start of the Via Dolorosa, near the Lions' Gate and churches of the Flagellation and Condemnation, in the Muslim Quarter of the old city of Jerusalem.
The current church, erected near the remains of an earlier Byzantine basilica, and over the site of a grotto believed by the Crusaders to be the birthplace of Saint…More
The current church, erected near the remains of an earlier Byzantine basilica, and over the site of a grotto believed by the Crusaders to be the birthplace of Saint…More
The Church of St. Anne is a Roman Catholic church, located at the start of the Via Dolorosa, near the Lions' Gate and churches of the Flagellation and Condemnation, in the Muslim Quarter of the old city of Jerusalem.
The current church, erected near the remains of an earlier Byzantine basilica, and over the site of a grotto believed by the Crusaders to be the birthplace of Saint Mary mother of Jesus. The church is dedicated to Anna and Joachim, who according to tradition lived here, and the site where their daughter, Virgin Mary, was born in a cave which is located under the basilica .The church was completed in 1138 by Arda, widow of Baldwin I, the first titled king of Jerusalem. The earlier Byzantine basilica had been built over what remained of a pagan shrine to either the Egyptian god Serapis or the Greek god Asclepius, both gods of healing. Unlike many other Crusader churches, St. Anne's was not destroyed by the Mamelukes who captured the Holy Land in the twelfth century. In 1192, a year after his conquest of Jerusalem, Ṣalāḥ ad-Dīn converted it into an Islamic seminary, noted by the Arabic inscription Salahiya (of Saladin) above the entrance. During the Muslim rule of Palestine, Christian pilgrims were only permitted inside the grotto after paying a fee. Eventually the church was abandoned and fell into ruin. In 1856, in gratitude for French support during the Crimean War, the Ottoman Sultan Abdülmecid I presented it to Napoleon III. It was subsequently restored, but the majority of what remains today is original. Currently St. Anne's belongs to the French government and is administered by the White Fathers, an order of the Catholic Church named for the colour of their robes.
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/St_Anne's_Churc…
The current church, erected near the remains of an earlier Byzantine basilica, and over the site of a grotto believed by the Crusaders to be the birthplace of Saint Mary mother of Jesus. The church is dedicated to Anna and Joachim, who according to tradition lived here, and the site where their daughter, Virgin Mary, was born in a cave which is located under the basilica .The church was completed in 1138 by Arda, widow of Baldwin I, the first titled king of Jerusalem. The earlier Byzantine basilica had been built over what remained of a pagan shrine to either the Egyptian god Serapis or the Greek god Asclepius, both gods of healing. Unlike many other Crusader churches, St. Anne's was not destroyed by the Mamelukes who captured the Holy Land in the twelfth century. In 1192, a year after his conquest of Jerusalem, Ṣalāḥ ad-Dīn converted it into an Islamic seminary, noted by the Arabic inscription Salahiya (of Saladin) above the entrance. During the Muslim rule of Palestine, Christian pilgrims were only permitted inside the grotto after paying a fee. Eventually the church was abandoned and fell into ruin. In 1856, in gratitude for French support during the Crimean War, the Ottoman Sultan Abdülmecid I presented it to Napoleon III. It was subsequently restored, but the majority of what remains today is original. Currently St. Anne's belongs to the French government and is administered by the White Fathers, an order of the Catholic Church named for the colour of their robes.
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/St_Anne's_Churc…