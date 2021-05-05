Scripture and Tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa, SJ Fr. Mitch, in his LIVE Bible Study, discusses ways Satan will try to attack a person who has decided to strengthen their spiritual commitment to the … More

Scripture and Tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa, SJ



Fr. Mitch, in his LIVE Bible Study, discusses ways Satan will try to attack a person who has decided to strengthen their spiritual commitment to the Lord and how the Holy Spirit moves within us to help sustain that commitment.