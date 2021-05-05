Clicks4
Scripture and Tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa, SJ Fr. Mitch, in his LIVE Bible Study, discusses ways Satan will try to attack a person who has decided to strengthen their spiritual commitment to the …More
Scripture and Tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa, SJ
Fr. Mitch, in his LIVE Bible Study, discusses ways Satan will try to attack a person who has decided to strengthen their spiritual commitment to the Lord and how the Holy Spirit moves within us to help sustain that commitment.
Fr. Mitch, in his LIVE Bible Study, discusses ways Satan will try to attack a person who has decided to strengthen their spiritual commitment to the Lord and how the Holy Spirit moves within us to help sustain that commitment.