Provided to YouTube by Hungaroton Sonata for Two Pianos in D major K.448 (375a) : II. Andante · Zoltán Kocsis · Dezső Ránki · Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Duets by Mozart, Ravel and Brahms ℗ 1987 … More

Provided to YouTube by Hungaroton Sonata for Two Pianos in D major K.448 (375a) : II. Andante · Zoltán Kocsis · Dezső Ránki · Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Duets by Mozart, Ravel and Brahms ℗ 1987 HUNGAROTON RECORDS LTD. Released on: 1987-06-17 Auto-generated by YouTube.