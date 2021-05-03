Clicks4
Story of Saint José Sanchez del Rio | Stories of Saints | Episode 112 Christiankidstv During the Cristero uprising in Mexico, a young Mexican boy, José Sánchez del Rio, emerged as an unlikely hero …More
Story of Saint José Sanchez del Rio | Stories of Saints | Episode 112 Christiankidstv
During the Cristero uprising in Mexico, a young Mexican boy, José Sánchez del Rio, emerged as an unlikely hero and eventual martyr, sacrificing his life as a witness to his Catholic faith. Watch and learn his amazing story today!
During the Cristero uprising in Mexico, a young Mexican boy, José Sánchez del Rio, emerged as an unlikely hero and eventual martyr, sacrificing his life as a witness to his Catholic faith. Watch and learn his amazing story today!