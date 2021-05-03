Story of Saint José Sanchez del Rio | Stories of Saints | Episode 112 Christiankidstv During the Cristero uprising in Mexico, a young Mexican boy, José Sánchez del Rio, emerged as an unlikely hero … More

During the Cristero uprising in Mexico, a young Mexican boy, José Sánchez del Rio, emerged as an unlikely hero and eventual martyr, sacrificing his life as a witness to his Catholic faith. Watch and learn his amazing story today!