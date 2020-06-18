Argentinean Blog: What Is Behind Cardinal Sarah’s Confirmation?

The confirmation of Cardinal Sarah, 75, in his office corroborates “what we have been repeating in this blog since 2013,” the Argentinean Caminante-Wanderer.BlogSpot.com (June 18) writes.Francis has an amputated speculative intellect and is “pure practical intellect” with no ideology and no doctrinal interests, the blog explains, “His greed regards not the truth and neither the error; much less the Faith – his greed regards power.”If Francis’ pontificate favours progressivism and the worst causes, it is only “because he believes that these positions will bring him greater power, not because he believes in them.”Consequently, Francis doesn’t care about the liturgy, be it traditional or Novus Ordo, Caminante explains, “Such ceremonials are nothing but a waste of time for him that distracts him from his power games.”