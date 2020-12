TRADCATKNIGHT: Fr Berry on The Apocalypse (Part One): The Eagle, Dragon & Triumph

By: Eric GajewskiI am continuing to read Rev. Culleton’s classic book, “The Reign of Antichrist”. I have gotten to the section that discusses Fr. Berry’s wonderful break down of the Apocalypse which I have covered in times past. However, it is always wise to review and even provide some fresh new angles.