Rosary Rally: Hundreds of People Show Support for Father James Altman

Hundreds of faithful Catholics came together to pray the Rosary on Sunday for Fr. James Altman who has been censured by his bishop for his viral video “You Cannot Be A Faithful Catholic and a Democrat.”

The rally was held outside the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman in La Crosse, Wisconsin and led by the popular priest Fr. Richard Heilman.