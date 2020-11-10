Australian journalists go to trial over Cardinal George Pell trial coverage | EWTN News Nightly

The Cardinal George Pell case is not over yet. A trial began today in Australia involving 18 journalists. Prosecutors allege that 19 individuals and 21 media outlets assisted in the violation of the … More

The Cardinal George Pell case is not over yet. A trial began today in Australia involving 18 journalists. Prosecutors allege that 19 individuals and 21 media outlets assisted in the violation of the gag order by overseas media and are seeking a single trial. EWTN News Rome Correspondent Colm Flynn reports.