Clicks795
en.news
13

France: Law Against “Islamism” Hits/Means the Church

The French Parliament is debating a law "to strengthen respect for the principles of the Republic” which is officially directed against Islam.

Article 27 wants that registered religious associations – every French diocese is one – which enjoy certain tax advantages and access to public subsidies, must submit every five years a declaration of “religious quality.”

For the Church, this is an undue form of control. Therefore, it proposes that renewal should be automatic, and be questioned only if problems arise.

Another article requires cultural associations to sign a "contract of republican commitment" although they are already committed to respect French laws.

The bishops also worry about an attempt to forbid home-schooling, allegedly to stop Quran schools. However, this mesure will hit many Catholic parents.

Picture: © islamicus, Flickr CC BY-NC-SA, #newsRxdouwhjom

  • Report

  • Social networks

James Bernard Farnan shares this
795
  • Report
Yes
jamacor
  • Report
Lord, give us holy priests
Louis IX
  • Report
Prudence should have shown that this would have been an eventual necessity back when the floodgates were opened.
Tesa
  • Report
Situation in France
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up