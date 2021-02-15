Clicks1.3K
Blessed Joseph Allamano - February 16 (Italian Rap) Missionari della Consollata on Feb 8, 2010 Fourth of five children; nephew of Saint John Cafasso. His father died when Joseph was three years …More
Blessed Joseph Allamano - February 16 (Italian Rap)
Missionari della Consollata on Feb 8, 2010 Fourth of five children; nephew of Saint John Cafasso. His father died when Joseph was three years old. Studied at the Salesian Oratory in Valdocco, Italy; Saint John Bosco was one of Giuseppe’s spiritual directors. He entered the diocesan seminary of Turin, Italy in November 1866. Ordained on 20 September 1873. Spiritual director of the Turin seminary. Appointed rector of the Consolata Shrine on 2 October 1880; he remodeled the shrine, and made it a source for spiritual renewal throughout the diocese. Founded the Consolata Missionary Priests and Brothers on 29 January 1901; the first missionaries reached Kenya in 1902. On 29 January 1910 he founded the Consolata Missionary Sisters for women with a missionary vocation.
Born
21 January 1851 at Castelnuova, Asti, Italy
Died
16 February 1926 at Turin, Italy of natural causes
Venerated
13 May 1989 by Pope John Paul II
Beatified
7 October 1990 by Pope John Paul II
Canonized
if you have information relevant to the canonization of Blessed Joseph, contact
Rev. Francesco Pavese, IMC
Missionari della Consolata
Viale delle Mura Aurelie 11-13
00165 Roma, ITALY
Additional Information
Catholic Online
Consolata Shrine
Consolata Missionary Sisters
saints.sqpn.com/blessed-joseph-allamano/
Missionari della Consollata on Feb 8, 2010 Fourth of five children; nephew of Saint John Cafasso. His father died when Joseph was three years old. Studied at the Salesian Oratory in Valdocco, Italy; Saint John Bosco was one of Giuseppe’s spiritual directors. He entered the diocesan seminary of Turin, Italy in November 1866. Ordained on 20 September 1873. Spiritual director of the Turin seminary. Appointed rector of the Consolata Shrine on 2 October 1880; he remodeled the shrine, and made it a source for spiritual renewal throughout the diocese. Founded the Consolata Missionary Priests and Brothers on 29 January 1901; the first missionaries reached Kenya in 1902. On 29 January 1910 he founded the Consolata Missionary Sisters for women with a missionary vocation.
Born
21 January 1851 at Castelnuova, Asti, Italy
Died
16 February 1926 at Turin, Italy of natural causes
Venerated
13 May 1989 by Pope John Paul II
Beatified
7 October 1990 by Pope John Paul II
Canonized
if you have information relevant to the canonization of Blessed Joseph, contact
Rev. Francesco Pavese, IMC
Missionari della Consolata
Viale delle Mura Aurelie 11-13
00165 Roma, ITALY
Additional Information
Catholic Online
Consolata Shrine
Consolata Missionary Sisters
saints.sqpn.com/blessed-joseph-allamano/
Other Saints of the Day:
Saint Paul Shipwrecked
—
Aganus of Airola
Bernard Scammacca
Faustinus of Brescia
Honestus of Nimes
John III of Constantinople
Joseph Allamano
Julian of Egypt
Juliana of Nicomedia
Onesimus of Ephesus
Onesimus the Slave
Philippa Mareria
Veridiana
—
Martyrs of Cilicia - 12 saints
saints.sqpn.com/16-february/More
Saint Paul Shipwrecked
—
Aganus of Airola
Bernard Scammacca
Faustinus of Brescia
Honestus of Nimes
John III of Constantinople
Joseph Allamano
Julian of Egypt
Juliana of Nicomedia
Onesimus of Ephesus
Onesimus the Slave
Philippa Mareria
Veridiana
—
Martyrs of Cilicia - 12 saints
saints.sqpn.com/16-february/More
Other Saints of the Day:
Saint Paul Shipwrecked
—
Aganus of Airola
Bernard Scammacca
Faustinus of Brescia
Honestus of Nimes
John III of Constantinople
Joseph Allamano
Julian of Egypt
Juliana of Nicomedia
Onesimus of Ephesus
Onesimus the Slave
Philippa Mareria
Veridiana
—
Martyrs of Cilicia - 12 saints
saints.sqpn.com/16-february/
Saint Paul Shipwrecked
—
Aganus of Airola
Bernard Scammacca
Faustinus of Brescia
Honestus of Nimes
John III of Constantinople
Joseph Allamano
Julian of Egypt
Juliana of Nicomedia
Onesimus of Ephesus
Onesimus the Slave
Philippa Mareria
Veridiana
—
Martyrs of Cilicia - 12 saints
saints.sqpn.com/16-february/