Coronavirus Turns Church Assembly Into Chinese Restaurant

Singapore born Anglican pastor Eileen Harrop who became a Church of England minister in 2012, uses chopsticks to distribute Last supper bread.Harrop is a vicar in Gainford and Winston, County Durham (North East England). Because of the coronavirus, she uses especially long chopsticks.She loves Asian cuisine and felt confident in using the utensils for what she calls a sacred act (PremierChristian.news, August 10).At a certain point, she said to herself, “Why can’t I use a long pair of chopsticks, real bread rather than wafers, and drop it into the communicants’ hands?”