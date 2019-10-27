Google to bar pornographic advertisements

Pornography lost its access to the most powerful advertising engine on the internet last week, as Google informed their advertisers of a new policy banning pornographic ads on their website.
“Beginning in the coming weeks, we’ll no longer accept ads that promote graphic depictions of sexual acts including, but not limited to, hardcore pornography; graphic sexual acts including sex acts such as masturbation; genital, anal, and oral sexual activity,” Google wrote in a letter addressed to the users of AdWords.
The letter reiterated policy changes the company made in March, which prohibit sexually explicit content in the ads that are placed on their website, promising to “disapprove all ads and sites that are identified as being in violation of [their] revised policy.”
The anti-pornography organization Morality in Media (MIM) hailed Google’s announcement as a “huge victory.”
I am sorry for everybody who still uses Google. Use duckduckgo.com (or swisscows.com or many others). It is exactly the same, only they do not track you in order to produce a profile of who you are and what you do.