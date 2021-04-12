What resolution should we make at Easter?

On this day we must make the generous resolution to live forever a new life; Jesus Christ risen from the dead no longer dies; dead like him on the ordeal of sin and hell, resurrected as he and by his grace to piety and virtue, what misfortune if we were to desecrate this new and holy life by sin, and engage shamefully under the yoke of the harsh bondage from which the grace of Jesus Christ, the victor of death, had delivered us.No, no, we will never take back channels that seemed so heavy to us; no, no, we will never enter into those bitter ways of iniquity that we have found so harsh and painful.Besides, that means of perseverance does not offer us the Church in the continuation of the Christian feasts that begin! The time to honor the Savior's resurrection will continue for long and happy days, and we will be nurtured in this holy joy that admirably facilitates the practice of virtue. Then came the month of Mary and the feasts of the Holy Sacrament, where everything will be for us joy and happiness.We have been told that frequent communion is the great means of perseverance and fidelity, and our personal experience has already shown us many times: in the midst of all these feasts, how easy it is for us to come and sit at the holy table, if we feel a real desire for it! We will therefore remain firm in the ways of the Lord; we will support this happy state; having become the victory of Jesus Christ, the fruit of his death and the trophy of his resurrection, we will never diminish the glory of his triumph by standing under the shameful banners of his defeated enemy.(Manual of small seminars)