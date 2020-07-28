Clicks13
Hagia Sophia: Mourning continues over former cathedral's reconversion to a mosque | EWTN News
Orthodox and other Christians continue to mourn the loss of a Hagia Sophia in Istanbul, which once served as one of Christendom's most significant cathedrals. But now it has been converted back into a mosque. Protesters gathered outside the Turkish Embassy in Washington over the weekend. Correspondent Mark Irons reports.