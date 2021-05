« If you then, though you are evil,know how to give good giftsto your children, how much morewill your Father in heaven givethe Holy Spirit to those who ask him! »(Luke 11, 13)To receive the Holy Spirit, one thingis required… Request Him.God always wants to fill us with His Graces,but sometimes He waits for us to ask Him for them.He respects our freedom.(L.C.)