Clicks648
San Guido de Pomposa - el 31 de marzo March 31 Saint Guy of Pomposa. on 31.3.2015. Known in his youth for being meticulous about his clothing and appearance – until the day he realized it was …More
San Guido de Pomposa - el 31 de marzo
March 31 Saint Guy of Pomposa.
on 31.3.2015. Known in his youth for being meticulous about his clothing and appearance – until the day he realized it was simply vanity and traded his fine clothes for a beggar‘s rags. Pilgrim to Rome, Italy. Spiritual student for three years of a hermit name Martin on an island in the River Po. Monk at Pomposa abbey near Ferrera, Italy. Benedictine monk at Saint Severus abbey, Ravenna, Italy. Abbot at Ravenna. Abbot at Pomposa. A student of scripture, at the request of Saint Peter Damian he taught Bible studies for two years. So many were attracted to his teaching, his leadership, and his example of the Christian life that his house doubled in size; his father and brother joined the order. Guy finally handed off the administrative elements of his position to concentrate on spiritual direction. He periodically retreated to a hermitage near Ferrara to spend his days in prayer and fasting. Near the end of his life he was unjustly persecuted for personal reasons by archbishop Heribert of Ravenna. Died while on a trip to Piacenza, Italy to advise Emperor Henry III on spiritual matters.
Born
at Ravenna, Italy
Died
1046 at Borgo San Donnino, Italy of natural causes
interred in the church of Saint John the Evangelist, Speyer, Germany, which was renamed Saint Guido-Stift
Patronage
Speyer, Germany catholicsaints.info/saint-guy-of-pomposa/
Pomposa Abbey is a Benedictine monastery in the comune of Codigoro near Ferrara, Italy.[1] It was one of the most important in northern Italy, famous for the Carolingian manuscripts preserved in its rich library, one of the wealthiest of Carolingian repositories,[2] and for the Romanesque buildings.
The earliest report of a Benedictine abbey at this site dates from 874, by which time Pomposa was already a center of sophisticated Carolingian art[3] The settlement was probably two centuries earlier, founded at some point following the devastation of Classe, the port of Ravenna (574)[4] during the Lombard epoch of northern Italy by monks of the Irish missionary, Columbanus. A letter of c. 1093 mentions among classical texts acquired or copied for the library by the abbot Girolamo alludes to Horace (Carmen Saeculare, Satires, Epistles), Virgil's Georgics, Juvenal, Persius, Quintilian, Terence's Andria, Jerome's preface to the history of Eusebius, Cicero's De officiis and De oratore, the abridgement of Livy called Periochae[5] and the Mathematica of Julius Firmicus Maternus.[6]
Until the 14th century the abbey had possessions in the whole of Italy, making its cartulary of more than local importance,[7] but later declined due to impoverishment of the neighbouring area owing to the retreat of the sea front and the increasing presence of malaria of the lower Po valley. It played an important role in the culture of Italy thanks to the work of its scribe monks and in part to the sojourn at Pomposa of Peter Damian.[8] In this abbey Guido d'Arezzo invented the modern musical notation in the early 11th century.[9]
The monks of Pomposa migrated to San Benedetto, Ferrara, 1650, leaving the abbey unoccupied. In the 19th century the abbey was acquired by the Italian government.
The church, dedicated to Saint Mary, is an example of a triple-nave Ravennan basilica with arcaded aisles and carpentry rafters, originating in the 7th-9th century, and sequentially enlarged as the abbey grew in power and prestige, attaining its present aspect, with a segmental apse, in the 11th century. The interior contains a good Cosmatesque and mosaic inlaid stone pavement, and interesting frescoes in the apse by Vitale da Bologna and his assistants;[10] and there are also paintings in the refectory by a Riminese master. The chapter hall has early 14th-century frescoes by a pupil of Giotto.[11]
The free-standing campanile (begun in 1063 and completed within several decades), standing at 48 m, is one of the finest surviving belltowers from the Romanesque period, together with the campanile of Abbey of San Mercuriale (75 m), in Forlì.
Notable also is the mid-11th century Palazzo della Ragione facing the abbey church in the forecourt or atrium that was built before the abbey church was consecrated in 1026, by an architect trained at Ravenna, Mazulo. wikipedia
March 31 Saint Guy of Pomposa.
on 31.3.2015. Known in his youth for being meticulous about his clothing and appearance – until the day he realized it was simply vanity and traded his fine clothes for a beggar‘s rags. Pilgrim to Rome, Italy. Spiritual student for three years of a hermit name Martin on an island in the River Po. Monk at Pomposa abbey near Ferrera, Italy. Benedictine monk at Saint Severus abbey, Ravenna, Italy. Abbot at Ravenna. Abbot at Pomposa. A student of scripture, at the request of Saint Peter Damian he taught Bible studies for two years. So many were attracted to his teaching, his leadership, and his example of the Christian life that his house doubled in size; his father and brother joined the order. Guy finally handed off the administrative elements of his position to concentrate on spiritual direction. He periodically retreated to a hermitage near Ferrara to spend his days in prayer and fasting. Near the end of his life he was unjustly persecuted for personal reasons by archbishop Heribert of Ravenna. Died while on a trip to Piacenza, Italy to advise Emperor Henry III on spiritual matters.
Born
at Ravenna, Italy
Died
1046 at Borgo San Donnino, Italy of natural causes
interred in the church of Saint John the Evangelist, Speyer, Germany, which was renamed Saint Guido-Stift
Patronage
Speyer, Germany catholicsaints.info/saint-guy-of-pomposa/
Pomposa Abbey is a Benedictine monastery in the comune of Codigoro near Ferrara, Italy.[1] It was one of the most important in northern Italy, famous for the Carolingian manuscripts preserved in its rich library, one of the wealthiest of Carolingian repositories,[2] and for the Romanesque buildings.
The earliest report of a Benedictine abbey at this site dates from 874, by which time Pomposa was already a center of sophisticated Carolingian art[3] The settlement was probably two centuries earlier, founded at some point following the devastation of Classe, the port of Ravenna (574)[4] during the Lombard epoch of northern Italy by monks of the Irish missionary, Columbanus. A letter of c. 1093 mentions among classical texts acquired or copied for the library by the abbot Girolamo alludes to Horace (Carmen Saeculare, Satires, Epistles), Virgil's Georgics, Juvenal, Persius, Quintilian, Terence's Andria, Jerome's preface to the history of Eusebius, Cicero's De officiis and De oratore, the abridgement of Livy called Periochae[5] and the Mathematica of Julius Firmicus Maternus.[6]
Until the 14th century the abbey had possessions in the whole of Italy, making its cartulary of more than local importance,[7] but later declined due to impoverishment of the neighbouring area owing to the retreat of the sea front and the increasing presence of malaria of the lower Po valley. It played an important role in the culture of Italy thanks to the work of its scribe monks and in part to the sojourn at Pomposa of Peter Damian.[8] In this abbey Guido d'Arezzo invented the modern musical notation in the early 11th century.[9]
The monks of Pomposa migrated to San Benedetto, Ferrara, 1650, leaving the abbey unoccupied. In the 19th century the abbey was acquired by the Italian government.
The church, dedicated to Saint Mary, is an example of a triple-nave Ravennan basilica with arcaded aisles and carpentry rafters, originating in the 7th-9th century, and sequentially enlarged as the abbey grew in power and prestige, attaining its present aspect, with a segmental apse, in the 11th century. The interior contains a good Cosmatesque and mosaic inlaid stone pavement, and interesting frescoes in the apse by Vitale da Bologna and his assistants;[10] and there are also paintings in the refectory by a Riminese master. The chapter hall has early 14th-century frescoes by a pupil of Giotto.[11]
The free-standing campanile (begun in 1063 and completed within several decades), standing at 48 m, is one of the finest surviving belltowers from the Romanesque period, together with the campanile of Abbey of San Mercuriale (75 m), in Forlì.
Notable also is the mid-11th century Palazzo della Ragione facing the abbey church in the forecourt or atrium that was built before the abbey church was consecrated in 1026, by an architect trained at Ravenna, Mazulo. wikipedia
Tuesday of Holy Week
Book of Isaiah 49:1-6.
Hear me, O islands, listen, O distant peoples. The Lord called me from birth, from my mother's womb he gave me my name.
He made of me a sharp-edged sword and concealed me in the shadow of his arm. He made me a polished arrow, in his quiver he hid me.
You are my servant, he said to me, Israel, through whom I show my glory.
Though I thought I had …More
Book of Isaiah 49:1-6.
Hear me, O islands, listen, O distant peoples. The Lord called me from birth, from my mother's womb he gave me my name.
He made of me a sharp-edged sword and concealed me in the shadow of his arm. He made me a polished arrow, in his quiver he hid me.
You are my servant, he said to me, Israel, through whom I show my glory.
Though I thought I had …More
Tuesday of Holy Week
Book of Isaiah 49:1-6.
Hear me, O islands, listen, O distant peoples. The Lord called me from birth, from my mother's womb he gave me my name.
He made of me a sharp-edged sword and concealed me in the shadow of his arm. He made me a polished arrow, in his quiver he hid me.
You are my servant, he said to me, Israel, through whom I show my glory.
Though I thought I had toiled in vain, and for nothing, uselessly, spent my strength, Yet my reward is with the LORD, my recompense is with my God.
For now the LORD has spoken who formed me as his servant from the womb, That Jacob may be brought back to him and Israel gathered to him; And I am made glorious in the sight of the LORD, and my God is now my strength!
It is too little, he says, for you to be my servant, to raise up the tribes of Jacob, and restore the survivors of Israel; I will make you a light to the nations, that my salvation may reach to the ends of the earth.
Psalms 71(70):1-2.3-4a.5-6ab.15.17.
In you, LORD, I take refuge;
let me never be put to shame.
In your justice rescue and deliver me;
incline your ear to me, and save me.
Be my rock of refuge,
a stronghold to give me safety,
for you are my rock and my fortress.
O my God, rescue me from the hand of the wicked.
For you are my hope, O Lord;
my trust, O God, from my youth.
On you I depend from birth;
from my mother's womb you are my strength.
My mouth shall declare your justice,
day by day your salvation.
O God, you have taught me from my youth,
and till the present I proclaim your wondrous deeds.
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 13:21-33.36-38.
Reclining at table with his disciples, Jesus was deeply troubled and testified, «Amen, amen, I say to you, one of you will betray me.»
The disciples looked at one another, at a loss as to whom he meant.
One of his disciples, the one whom Jesus loved, was reclining at Jesus' side.
So Simon Peter nodded to him to find out whom he meant.
He leaned back against Jesus' chest and said to him, "Master, who is it?"
Jesus answered, "It is the one to whom I hand the morsel after I have dipped it." So he dipped the morsel and (took it and) handed it to Judas, son of Simon the Iscariot.
After he took the morsel, Satan entered him. So Jesus said to him, "What you are going to do, do quickly."
(Now) none of those reclining at table realized why he said this to him.
Some thought that since Judas kept the money bag, Jesus had told him, "Buy what we need for the feast," or to give something to the poor.
So he took the morsel and left at once. And it was night.
When Judas had left them, Jesus said, "Now is the Son of Man glorified, and God is glorified in him.
(If God is glorified in him,) God will also glorify him in himself, and he will glorify him at once.
My children, I will be with you only a little while longer. You will look for me, and as I told the Jews, 'Where I go you cannot come,' so now I say it to you.
Simon Peter said to him, "Master, where are you going?" Jesus answered (him), "Where I am going, you cannot follow me now, though you will follow later."
Peter said to him, "Master, why can't I follow you now? I will lay down my life for you."
Jesus answered, "Will you lay down your life for me? Amen, amen, I say to you, the cock will not crow before you deny me three times."
Commentary of the day : Saint Ambrose
Amen, amen, I say to you, the cock will not crow before you deny me three times
dailygospel.org/main.php
Book of Isaiah 49:1-6.
Hear me, O islands, listen, O distant peoples. The Lord called me from birth, from my mother's womb he gave me my name.
He made of me a sharp-edged sword and concealed me in the shadow of his arm. He made me a polished arrow, in his quiver he hid me.
You are my servant, he said to me, Israel, through whom I show my glory.
Though I thought I had toiled in vain, and for nothing, uselessly, spent my strength, Yet my reward is with the LORD, my recompense is with my God.
For now the LORD has spoken who formed me as his servant from the womb, That Jacob may be brought back to him and Israel gathered to him; And I am made glorious in the sight of the LORD, and my God is now my strength!
It is too little, he says, for you to be my servant, to raise up the tribes of Jacob, and restore the survivors of Israel; I will make you a light to the nations, that my salvation may reach to the ends of the earth.
Psalms 71(70):1-2.3-4a.5-6ab.15.17.
In you, LORD, I take refuge;
let me never be put to shame.
In your justice rescue and deliver me;
incline your ear to me, and save me.
Be my rock of refuge,
a stronghold to give me safety,
for you are my rock and my fortress.
O my God, rescue me from the hand of the wicked.
For you are my hope, O Lord;
my trust, O God, from my youth.
On you I depend from birth;
from my mother's womb you are my strength.
My mouth shall declare your justice,
day by day your salvation.
O God, you have taught me from my youth,
and till the present I proclaim your wondrous deeds.
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 13:21-33.36-38.
Reclining at table with his disciples, Jesus was deeply troubled and testified, «Amen, amen, I say to you, one of you will betray me.»
The disciples looked at one another, at a loss as to whom he meant.
One of his disciples, the one whom Jesus loved, was reclining at Jesus' side.
So Simon Peter nodded to him to find out whom he meant.
He leaned back against Jesus' chest and said to him, "Master, who is it?"
Jesus answered, "It is the one to whom I hand the morsel after I have dipped it." So he dipped the morsel and (took it and) handed it to Judas, son of Simon the Iscariot.
After he took the morsel, Satan entered him. So Jesus said to him, "What you are going to do, do quickly."
(Now) none of those reclining at table realized why he said this to him.
Some thought that since Judas kept the money bag, Jesus had told him, "Buy what we need for the feast," or to give something to the poor.
So he took the morsel and left at once. And it was night.
When Judas had left them, Jesus said, "Now is the Son of Man glorified, and God is glorified in him.
(If God is glorified in him,) God will also glorify him in himself, and he will glorify him at once.
My children, I will be with you only a little while longer. You will look for me, and as I told the Jews, 'Where I go you cannot come,' so now I say it to you.
Simon Peter said to him, "Master, where are you going?" Jesus answered (him), "Where I am going, you cannot follow me now, though you will follow later."
Peter said to him, "Master, why can't I follow you now? I will lay down my life for you."
Jesus answered, "Will you lay down your life for me? Amen, amen, I say to you, the cock will not crow before you deny me three times."
Commentary of the day : Saint Ambrose
Amen, amen, I say to you, the cock will not crow before you deny me three times
dailygospel.org/main.php
Other Saints o the Day:
Holy Tuesday, 2015
—
Abda
Acacius Agathangelos of Melitene
Aldo of Hasnon
Amos the Prophet
Balbina of Rome
Benjamin the Deacon
Bonaventure Tornielli of Forli
Daniel of Venice
Guy of Pomposa
Guy of Vicogne
Jane of Toulouse
Machabeo of Armagh
Mary Mamala
Mella of Doire-Melle
Renovatus of Merida
—
Martyrs of Africa - 4 saints
—
Natalia Tulasiewicz
catholi…More
Holy Tuesday, 2015
—
Abda
Acacius Agathangelos of Melitene
Aldo of Hasnon
Amos the Prophet
Balbina of Rome
Benjamin the Deacon
Bonaventure Tornielli of Forli
Daniel of Venice
Guy of Pomposa
Guy of Vicogne
Jane of Toulouse
Machabeo of Armagh
Mary Mamala
Mella of Doire-Melle
Renovatus of Merida
—
Martyrs of Africa - 4 saints
—
Natalia Tulasiewicz
catholi…More
Other Saints o the Day:
Holy Tuesday, 2015
—
Abda
Acacius Agathangelos of Melitene
Aldo of Hasnon
Amos the Prophet
Balbina of Rome
Benjamin the Deacon
Bonaventure Tornielli of Forli
Daniel of Venice
Guy of Pomposa
Guy of Vicogne
Jane of Toulouse
Machabeo of Armagh
Mary Mamala
Mella of Doire-Melle
Renovatus of Merida
—
Martyrs of Africa - 4 saints
—
Natalia Tulasiewicz
catholicsaints.info/31-march/
This Abbey is a Benedictine monastery near Ferrara in the region of Emilia Romagna. It was one of the most important abbey in northern Italy. The buildings are Romanesque. News of a Benedictine abbey at this site dates from the 9th century, but the settlement was probably two centuries earlier. Until the 14th century the abbey had possessions in the whole of Italy, but later declined due to impoverishment of the neighboring area and the presence of malaria. It played an important role in the culture of Italy thanks to the work of its scribe monks. In the 19th century the abbey was acquired by the Italian government. The church architecture shares the features of the late basilicas of Ravenna, and it is the result of several additions and transformations. It is dedicated to Saint Mary, consists of a nave and two aisles and contains a good mosaic pavement and interesting frescoes by Vitale da Bologna. The bell tower (1063), standing at 48 m, is one of the finest bell towers from the Romanesque period. Notable is also the Palazzo della Ragione. The abbey is certainly one of the most important historical places, and one of the most suggestive locations in the whole province: once an island surrounded by the waters of the Adriatic sea, the Po di Volano and the Po di Goro rivers, today it is an enchanting historical and cultural site.
www.soprintendenzaravenna.beniculturali.it/index.php
Holy Tuesday, 2015
—
Abda
Acacius Agathangelos of Melitene
Aldo of Hasnon
Amos the Prophet
Balbina of Rome
Benjamin the Deacon
Bonaventure Tornielli of Forli
Daniel of Venice
Guy of Pomposa
Guy of Vicogne
Jane of Toulouse
Machabeo of Armagh
Mary Mamala
Mella of Doire-Melle
Renovatus of Merida
—
Martyrs of Africa - 4 saints
—
Natalia Tulasiewicz
catholicsaints.info/31-march/
This Abbey is a Benedictine monastery near Ferrara in the region of Emilia Romagna. It was one of the most important abbey in northern Italy. The buildings are Romanesque. News of a Benedictine abbey at this site dates from the 9th century, but the settlement was probably two centuries earlier. Until the 14th century the abbey had possessions in the whole of Italy, but later declined due to impoverishment of the neighboring area and the presence of malaria. It played an important role in the culture of Italy thanks to the work of its scribe monks. In the 19th century the abbey was acquired by the Italian government. The church architecture shares the features of the late basilicas of Ravenna, and it is the result of several additions and transformations. It is dedicated to Saint Mary, consists of a nave and two aisles and contains a good mosaic pavement and interesting frescoes by Vitale da Bologna. The bell tower (1063), standing at 48 m, is one of the finest bell towers from the Romanesque period. Notable is also the Palazzo della Ragione. The abbey is certainly one of the most important historical places, and one of the most suggestive locations in the whole province: once an island surrounded by the waters of the Adriatic sea, the Po di Volano and the Po di Goro rivers, today it is an enchanting historical and cultural site.
www.soprintendenzaravenna.beniculturali.it/index.php