House Conservatives Say President Biden's COVID Relief Bill is Too Pro-Abortion | EWTN News Nightly

On Capitol Hill, the House is scheduled to vote Tuesday night on the latest version of President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill. It's a bill critics say does nothing to stop tax payer funded abortions. Unlike all four previous bipartisan COVID relief packages which passed Congress, the latest relief package does not contain any Hyde Amendment provisions, meaning American tax dollars can be used to fund abortions. Conservatives say Democrats have the votes to pass it. Catholic Republican Congressman, Greg Murphy, says the bill tears down the firewall between taxpayers and abortions, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi makes the Hyde Amendment, which has been in place since 1976, a thing of the past. In this COVID relief bill, some $50 million will be allotted for grants and contracts under the public health service act, which may be used to cover abortions. In addition, funding to state and local governments has no strings attached, and could go to abortion providers. And Democrats made it clear that they don't want to stop at the Hyde Amendment. Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky and others outlined their efforts to repeal the Helms Amendment, which bars the United States from giving money to health care professionals around the world who provide abortion services. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports.