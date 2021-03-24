President Biden Honors Heroic Fallen Officer’s ‘Exceptional Bravery’ in Colorado Shooting Massacre In remarks made before President Joe Biden flew to Ohio Tuesday, he mourned the loss of life in the … More





In remarks made before President Joe Biden flew to Ohio Tuesday, he mourned the loss of life in the latest mass shooting in America, this time in Boulder, Colorado. The president also honored fallen officer Eric Talley—father of 7 children--who died during a shootout with the suspected gunman, and also urged Congress to act: “We can ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines in this country once again.” Vice President Kamala Harris, who this morning was swearing in the new CIA director, called the Boulder shooting tragic. White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: President Biden Honors Heroic Fallen Officer’s ‘Exceptional Bravery’ in Colorado Shooting MassacreIn remarks made before President Joe Biden flew to Ohio Tuesday, he mourned the loss of life in the latest mass shooting in America, this time in Boulder, Colorado. The president also honored fallen officer Eric Talley—father of 7 children--who died during a shootout with the suspected gunman, and also urged Congress to act: “We can ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines in this country once again.” Vice President Kamala Harris, who this morning was swearing in the new CIA director, called the Boulder shooting tragic. White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly