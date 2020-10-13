United States: A Civil Engineer Takes Over At PiusX

Father John Fullerton is the new PiusX Superior in the US, an office he already held until 2008.Fullerton was born and raised in northern New York, studied physics and civil engineering, and was an Air Force Weather Officer before becoming a priest. Until now he was District Superior of Australia and New Zealand.He told SSPX.org (October 6) that since he left the country in 2008, there has been “evident growth” within the US District.When he became the District Superior in 2002, most Catholics thought of PiusX as a “pariah,” but “this has now changed.”Fullerton wants the U.S. District to serve as a model for the Church. He stresses that “we have handled credible allegations in the past with fairness to both victims and the accused.”Concerning the coronavirus, he will do all to keep the doors open, “It would be unbecoming of our mission if we simply abandoned the Catholic faithful in the face of discriminatory rules.”