President Joe Biden Begins His Lenten Season with Ashes | EWTN News Nightly

President Joe Biden took a brief break this morning, so he could recognize the beginning of Lent. The president departed the White House for Georgetown University this morning, where he met Catholic priests to mark Ash Wednesday. Meanwhile, the White House COVID-19 response team made some key points today about older kids and teachers getting back to class. There's a growing push to get K-8 schools open, however, for high school, it's a different story. Part of the challenge the team says older students are more at risk of disease transmission. They are similar to adults, but they may still be able to get back into the classroom. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says "What I will say is, there are opportunities for in-person learning in middle school and in high school through all of our levels of community spread." White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports.