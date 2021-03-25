14. Jesus is buried | fr Bruno Clifton OP The fourteenth station: He is buried. A series of meditations on the Stations of the Cross, from Blackfriars, Oxford, during Lent 2021. The stations were … More





The fourteenth station: He is buried. A series of meditations on the Stations of the Cross, from Blackfriars, Oxford, during Lent 2021. The stations were carved by fr Aelred Whitacre OP and installed in 1932, three years after the church was consecrated. You can find more information about the stations, and Lenten series of reflections, here: ox.ac.uk/community-life/spiritualresources/stations/