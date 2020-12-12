Cardinal With 2.5 Priests

Brunei Neo-Cardinal Cornelius Sim spoke with Zenit.org (November 20) about his first encounter with Francis during a February 2018 Ad Limina visit.Francis asked Sim how many priests he had. He answered, “Two and a half!” Sim told a surprised Francis that a few days ago, one of his three priests had a heart attack and was seriously ill in the ICU.The Apostolic Vicariate of Brunei has 17’000 Catholics in three parishes, most of them immigrants from the Philippines. There are no religious. In 2000 they were still 25’000 Catholics.