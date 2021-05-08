Advocata Nostra On 8 May, the Dominican Order celebrates the Patronage of Our Lady over the Order: "It has been the custom of the Church to invoke the Blessed Virgin Mary under titles such as … More

On 8 May, the Dominican Order celebrates the Patronage of Our Lady over the Order: "It has been the custom of the Church to invoke the Blessed Virgin Mary under titles such as Advocate, Helper and Mediatrix, thereby indicating the continuing role of her motherhood in the economy of salvation. For ‘by many acts of intercession she continues to gain for us gifts of eternal salvation’ (Lumen Gentium 62). For indeed, as Bl. Humbert of Romans asserted, ‘She was of great help in establishing the Order ... and it is to be hoped that she will bring it to a good end’ (Opera 2, 70-1). Our Order has never ceased from its foundation to acknowledge the Patronage of the Blessed Virgin, to continuously experience it and to commend it to the hearts of the brethren and the sisters, so that encouraged by this maternal help, they might adhere more closely to their Mediator and Redeemer as they labour to carry out their mission of salvation in the world (cf. Lumen Gentium 62)." This mural is in the church of San Domenico in San Cristobal de La Laguna, Tenerife.



