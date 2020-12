Jerry Wayne, Twitter, December 15: "My Aunt passed away last night. This is how my mother and her family got to visit her. Politicians do NOT get to tell people that they can’t be comforted while … More

Jerry Wayne, Twitter, December 15: "My Aunt passed away last night. This is how my mother and her family got to visit her. Politicians do NOT get to tell people that they can’t be comforted while they die. THIS IS TYRANNY. Gov. Whitmer, this is personal."