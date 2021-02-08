HOLY FACE NOVENA: February 8 - 16, 2021 (Shrove Tuesday) DAILY PREPARATORY PRAYER O Most Holy and Blessed Trinity, through the intercession of Holy Mary, whose soul was pierced through by a swor… More

HOLY FACE NOVENA: February 8 - 16, 2021 (Shrove Tuesday)

DAILY PREPARATORY PRAYERO Most Holy and Blessed Trinity, through the intercessionof Holy Mary, whose soul was pierced through by a swordof sorrow at the sight of the passion of her Divine Son, weask your help in making a perfect Novena of reparation withJesus, united with all His sorrows, love and total abandon-ment.We now implore all the Angels and Saints to intercedefor us as we pray this Holy Novena to the Most Holy Faceof Jesus and for the glory of the most Holy Trinity, Father,Son and Holy Spirit. Amen. (Start novena)NOVENA IN HONOR OF THE MOSTHOLY FACE OF JESUS"All those who, attracted by my love, and venerating mycountenance, shall receive, by virtue of my humanity, abrilliant and vivid impression of my divinity. This splendourshall enlighten the depths of their souls, so that in eternalglory the celestial court shall marvel at the marked likenessof their features with my divine countenance." (Our LordJesus Christ to St. Gertrude)FIRST DAY(Console Holy Face and recite Daily Preparatory Prayer).(p. 1)Psalm 51,3-4.Have mercy on me, O God in your goodness,in your great tenderness wipe away my faults:wash me clean of my guilt, purify me from my sin.O most Holy Face of Jesus, look with tenderness on uswho are sinners. You are a merciful God, full of love andcompassion. Keep us pure of heart, so that we may see Theealways. Mary, our Mother, intercede for us; Saint Joseph.pray for us.Through the merits of your precious blood and your HolyFace, O Jesus, grant us our petition.................. Pardonand mercy.Almighty Father, come into our hearts, and so fill us withyour love that forsaking all evil desires, we may embraceyou, our only good. Show us, O Lord our God, what youare to us. Say to our souls, I am your salvation, speak sothat we may hear. Our hearts are before you; open our ears;let us hasten after your voice. Hide not your Face from us,we beseech you, O Lord. Open our hearts so that you mayenter in. Repair the ruined mansions, that you may dwelltherein. Hear us, O Heavenly Father, for the sake of youronly Son, Our Lord Jesus Christ, who lives and reigns withyou and the Holy Spirit, one God, now and forever. Amen.(St. Augustine)Pray one (1) Our Father, three (3) Hail Mary's, one (1)Glory Be.O Bleeding Face, O Face Divine, be every adoration Thine.(Three times)SECOND DAY(Console Holy Face and recite Daily Preparatory Prayer), (p. 1)Psalm 51,5-6a.My offences truly I know them;My sin is always before me.Against you, you alone, have I sinned;What is evil in your sight I have done.Most Holy Face of Jesus, we are truly sorry that we havehurt you so much by constantly doing what is wrong; andfor all the good works we have failed to do. ImmaculateHeart of Mary, Saint Joseph, intercede for us, help us toconsole the Most Holy Face of Jesus. Pray that we may sharein the tremendous love Thou hast for one another, and forthe most Holy and Blessed Trinity. Amen.Through the merits of your precious blood and your HolyFace, O Jesus, grant us our petition.................. Pardonand mercy.Come, Holy Spirit, Sanctifier, all powerful God of love,Thou who didst fill the Virgin Mary with grace, Thou whodidst wonderfully transform the hearts of the apostles. Thouwho didst endow all Thy martyrs with a miraculous heroism,come and sanctify us, illumine our minds, strengthen ourwills, purify our consciences, rectify our judgments, set ourhearts on fire and preserve us from the misfortune of resistingThine inspirations. We consecrate to Thee our understanding,our heart and our will, our whole being for time and foreternity. May our understanding be always submissive toThy heavenly inspirations and to the teachings of Thy HolyCatholic Church, of which Thou art the infallible guide; mayour heart be ever inflamed with love of God and neighbour,may our will be ever conformed to the divine will, and mayour whole life be a faithful imitation of the life and virtuesof our Lord and Saviour. Jesus Christ, to whom with theFather and Thee be honour and glory forever. Amen.Pray one (1) Our Father, three (3) Hail Mary's, one (1)Glory Be.O Bleeding Face, O Face Divine, be every adoration Thine.(Three times)THIRD DAY(Console Holy Face and recite Daily Preparatory Prayer).(p. 1)Psalm 51,6b-7.You are just when you pass sentence on me,blameless when you give judgment.You know I was born guilty,a sinner from the moment of conception.Prayer of Pope Pius IXO Jesus! Cast upon us a look of mercy: turn your Facetowards each of us as you did to Veronica; not that we maysee it with our bodily eyes, for this we do not deserve, butturn it towards our hearts, so that, remembering you, wemay ever draw from this fountain of strength the vigour neces-sary to sustain the combats of life. Amen. Mary, our Mother,and Saint Joseph, pray for us.Through the merits of your precious blood and your HolyFace, O Jesus, grant us our petition.................. Pardonand mercy.All highest, glorious God, cast your light into the darknessof our hearts, give us true faith, firm hope, perfect charityand profound humility, so that with wisdom, courage andperception, O Lord, we may do what is truly your holy will.Amen.To the Angels and SaintsWe salute you, through the Holy Face and Sacred Heartof Jesus, O all you Holy Angels and Saints of God. Werejoice in your glory, and we give thanks to our Lord forall the benefits which He has showered upon you; we praiseHim, and glorify Him, and for an increase of your joy andhonour, we offer Him the most Holy Face and gentle Heartof Jesus. Pray that we may become formed according to theheart of God. Amen.Pray (1) Our Father, three (3) Hail Mary's, one (1) GloryBe.O Bleeding Face, O Face Divine, be every adoration Thine.(Three times)FOURTH DAY(Console Holy Face and recite Daily Preparatory Prayer).(p. 1)Psalm 51,8-9.Indeed you love truth in the heart;then in the secret of my heart teach me Wisdom.O purify me, then I shall be clean;O wash me. I shall be whiter than snow.O Lord Jesus, who has said, learn of me for I am meekand gentle of heart, and who did manifest upon Thy HolyFace the sentiments of Thy divine heart, grant that we maylove to come frequently and meditate upon Thy divine fea-tures. We may read there Thy gentleness and Thy humility,and learn how to form our hearts in the practice of these twovirtues which Thou desires to see shine in Thy servants.Mary our Mother and Saint Joseph help us.Through the merits of Thy precious blood and your HolyFace, O Jesus, grant us our petition.................. Pardonand mercy.Prayer in Honour of the Dolours of the Blessed VirginO Most Holy and afflicted Virgin, Queen of Martyrs! Whostood beneath the cross, witnessing the agony of your dyingSon, look down with a mother's tenderness and pity on usas we kneel before you to venerate your Dolours and placeour requests, with filial confidence, in the sanctuary of yourwounded heart. Present them on our behalf to Jesus, throughthe merits of His most sacred Passion and Death, togetherwith your sufferings at the foot of the cross, and through theunited efficacy of both, obtain the favour which we humblyask. To whom shall we go in our wants and miseries if notto you. O Mother of Mercy, who having so deeply drunk ofthe chalice of your Son, graciously alleviate the sufferingsof those who still sigh in this land of exile. Amen.My Jesus, by the sorrows you suffered in your agony inthe garden, in your scourging and crowning with thorns, inthe way to Calvary, in your crucifixion and death, havemercy on the souls in Purgatory, and especially on those thatare most forsaken. Deliver them from the dire torments theyendure. Call them and admit them to your most sweet embracein Paradise. Amen.Pray one (1) Our Father, three (3) Hail Mary's, one (1)Glory Be.O Bleeding Face, O Face Divine, be every adoration Thine.(Three times)FIFTH DAY(Console Holy Face and recite Daily Preparatory Prayer).(p. 1)Psalm 51,10-11.Make me hear rejoicing and gladness,that the bones you have crushed may revive.From my sins turn away your Face,and blot out all my guilt.Holy Face of Jesus, Sacred Countenance of God, howgreat is your patience with humankind, how infinite yourforgiveness. We are sinners, yet you love us. This gives uscourage. For the glory of your Holy Face and of the BlessedTrinity, hear and answer us. Mary our Mother, intercede forus, Saint Joseph, pray for us.Through the merits of your precious blood and your HolyFace, O Jesus, grant us our petition.................. Pardonand mercy.Dear Saint Joseph! Adopt us as thy children, take chargeof our salvation; watch over us day and night; preserve usfrom occasions of sin; obtain for us purity of body and soul,and the spirit of prayer, through thy intercession with Jesus,grant us a spirit of sacrifice, of humility and self-denial;obtain for us a burning love for Jesus in the Blessed Sacra-ment, and a sweet, tender love for Mary, our Mother.Saint Joseph, be with us in life, be with us in death andobtain for us a favourable judgment from Jesus, our mercifulSaviour. Amen.Pray one (1) Our Father, three (3) Hail Mary's, one (1)Glory Be.O Bleeding Face, O Face Divine, be every adoration Thine.(Three times)SIXTH DAY(Console Holy Face and recite Daily Preparatory Prayer).(p. 1)Psalm 51,12-13.A pure heart create for us O God,put a steadfast spirit within us.Do not cast us away from your presencenor deprive us of your Holy Spirit.May our hearts be cleansed, O Lord, by the inpouring ofthe Holy Spirit, and may He render them fruitful by wateringthem with His heavenly dew. Mary, the most chaste spouseof the Holy Spirit, intercede for us, Saint Joseph pray for us.Through the merits of your precious blood and your HolyFace, O Jesus, grant us our petition.................. Pardonand mercy.O Victorious Prince, most humble guardian of the Churchof God and of faithful souls, who with such charity and zealtook part in so many conflicts and gained such great victoriesover the enemy, for the conservation and protection of thehonour and glory we all owe to God, as well as for the promo-tion of our salvation; come, we pray Thee, to our assistance.for we are continually besieged with such great perils by ourenemies, the flesh, the world and the devil, and as Thouwast a leader for the people of God through the desert, soalso be our faithful leader, and companion through the desertof this world, until Thou conduct us safely into the happyland of the living, in that blessed fatherland from which weare all exiles. Amen. (St. Aloysius)Pray one (1) Our Father, three (3) Hail Mary's, one (1)Glory Be.O Bleeding Face, O Face Divine, be every adoration Thine.(Three times)SEVENTH DAY(Console Holy Face and recite Daily Preparatory Prayer).(p.l)Psalm 51,14-15.Give me again the joy of your help,with a spirit of fervour sustain me,that I may teach transgressors your waysand sinners may return to you.Lord Jesus! After contemplating Thy features, disfiguredby grief, after meditating upon Thy passion with compunctionand love, how can our hearts fail to be inflamed with a holyhatred of sin, which even now outrages Thy Adorable Face!Lord, suffer us not to be content with mere compassion, butgive us grace so closely to follow Thee in this Calvary, sothat the approbrium destined for Thee may fall on us, 0Jesus, that thus we may have a share, small though it maybe, in expiation of sin. Amen. Mary, our Mother, intercedefor us. Saint Joseph pray for us.Through the merits of your precious blood and your HolyFace, O Jesus, grant us our petition.................. Pardonand mercy.Hail Mary, Daughter of God the Father! Hail Mary, Motherof God the Son! Hail Mary, Spouse of the Holy Spirit! HailMary, Temple of the Most Holy Trinity! Hail Mary, ourmistress, our wealth, our mystic rose. Queen of our hearts,our Mother, our life, our sweetness and our dearest hope!We are all Thine, and all we have is Thine. O Virgin blessedabove all things, may Thy soul be in us to magnify the Lord;may Thy spirit be in us to rejoice in God. Place Thyself, 0faithful Virgin, as a seal upon our hearts, that in Thee andthrough Thee we may be found faithful to God. Grant, mostgracious Virgin, that we may be numbered among thosewhom Thou art pleased to love, to teach and to guide, tofavour and to protect as Thy children. Grant that with the helpof Thy love, we may despise all earthly consolation and clingto heavenly things, until through the Holy Spirit, Thy faithfulspouse, and through Thee, His faithful spouse, Jesus Christ,Thy Son, be formed within us for the glory of the Father.Amen. (St. Grignon de Montfort)Pray one (1) Our Father, three (3) Hail Mary's, one (1)Glory Be.O Bleeding Face, O Face Divine, be every adoration Thine.(Three times)EIGHTH DAY(Console Holy Face and recite Daily Preparatory Prayer).(p. 1)Psalm 51,16-17.O rescue me, God my helper,and my tongue shall ring out your goodness.O Lord, open my lips,and my mouth shall declare your praise.Most merciful Face of Jesus, who in this vale of tears wasso moved by our misfortunes to call yourself the healer ofthe sick, and the good Shepherd of the souls gone astray,allow not Satan to draw us away from you, but keep usalways under your loving protection, together with all soulswho endeavour to console you. Mary, our Mother, intercedefor us. Saint Joseph, pray for us.Through the merits of your precious blood and your HolyFace, O Jesus, grant us our petition.................. Pardonand mercy.O glorious Saint Peter, who in return for thy lively andgenerous faith, thy profound and sincere humility and thyburning love, was honoured by Jesus Christ with singularprivileges, and in particular, with the leadership of the otherapostles and the primacy of the whole church, of which thouwas made the foundation stone, do thou obtain for us thegrace of a lively faith, that shall not fear to profess itselfopenly in its entirety and in all of its manifestations, evento the shedding of blood, if occasion should demand it, andto the sacrifice of life itself in preference to surrender. Obtainfor us likewise a sincere loyalty to our Holy Mother theChurch. Grant that we may ever remain most closely andsincerely united to the Holy Father, who is the heir of thyfaith and of thy authority, the one true visible head of theCatholic Church. Grant, moreover, that we may follow, inall humility and meekness, the Church's teaching and coun-sels and may be obedient to all her precepts, in order to beable here on earth to enjoy a peace that is sure and undis-turbed, and to attain one day in heaven to everlasting happi-ness. Amen.Pray one (1) Our Father, three (3) Hail Mary's, one (1)Glory Be.O Bleeding Face, O Face Divine, be every adoration Thine.(Three times)NINTH DAY(Console Holy Face and recite Daily Preparatory Prayer).(p.l)Psalm 51,18-21.For in sacrifice you take no delight,burnt offering from me you would refuse,my sacrifice a contrite spirit.A humbled, contrite heart you will not spurn.In your goodness, show favour to Zion;rebuild the walls of JerusalemThen you will be pleased with lawful sacrifice,holocausts offered on your altar.Sacred Face of our Lord and our God, what words canwe do to express our gratitude? How can we speak of ourjoy? That you have deigned to hear us, that you have chosento answer us in our hour of need. We say this because weknow that our prayers will be granted. We know that you,in your loving kindness, listened to our pleading hearts, andwill give, out of your fullness, the answer to our problems.Mary, our Mother, thank you for your intercession on ourbehalf. Saint Joseph, thank you for your prayers.Through the merits of your precious blood and your HolyFace, O Jesus, grant us our petition.................. Pardonand mercy.Prayer to the Holy TrinityMost Holy Trinity, Godhead indivisible, Father, Son andHoly Spirit, our first beginning and our last end. Since youhave made us after your own image and likeness, grant thatall the thoughts of our minds, all the words of our tongues,all the affections of our hearts and all our actions may bealways conformed to your most Holy Will, so that afterhaving seen you here on earth in appearances and in a darkmanner by the means of faith, we may come at last to con-template you face to face, in the perfect possession of youforever in paradise. Amen.Pray one (1) Our Father, three (3) Hail Mary's, one (1)Glory Be.O Bleeding Face, O Face Divine, be every adoration Thine.(Three times)Recite Act of Consecration on the following page.Act of ConsecrationO Lord Jesus, we believe most firmly in You, we loveYou. You are the Eternal Son of God and the Son Incarnateof the Blessed Virgin Mary. You are the Lord and AbsoluteRuler of all creation. We acknowledge You, therefore, asthe Universal Sovereign of all creatures. You are the Lordand Supreme Ruler of all mankind, and we, in acknowledgingthis Your dominion, consecrate ourselves to You now andforever. Loving Jesus, we place our family under the protec-tion of Your Holy Face, and of Your Virgin Mother, Marymost sorrowful. We promise to be faithful to You for therest of our lives and to observe with fidelity Your HolyCommandments. We will never deny before men, You andYour Divine rights over us and all mankind. Grant us thegrace to never sin again; nevertheless, should we fail, 0Divine Saviour, have mercy on us and restore us to Yourgrace. Radiate Your Divine Countenance upon us and blessus now and forever. Embrace us at the hour of death in YourKingdom for all eternity, through the intercession of YourBlessed Mother, of all Your Saints who behold You inHeaven, and the just who glorify You on earth. O Jesus, bemindful of us forever and never forsake us; protect our family.O Mother of Sorrows, by the eternal glory which you enjoyin Heaven, through the merits of your bitter anguish in theSacred Passion of your Beloved Son, our Lord Jesus Christ,obtain for us the grace that the Precious Blood shed by Jesusfor the redemption of our souls, be not shed for us in vain.We love you, O Mary. Embrace us and bless us, O Mother.Protect us in life and in death. Amen.Glory be to the Father, and to the Son, and to the HolySpirit. As it was in the beginning, is now, and will be forever.Amen.