EWTN News Nightly | Tuesday, March 23, 2021

On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: In remarks made before President Joe Biden flew to Ohio Tuesday, he mourned the loss of life in the latest mass shooting in America, this time in Boulder, Colorado. The president also honored fallen officer, Eric Talley, who died during a shootout with the suspected gunman. Protecting human life is the top priority of Catholic Congressman, Alex Mooney. The West Virginia Republican is leading the charge with his Life at Conception Act, which defines human life beginning at the moment of conception. Iowa Republican Representative, Dr. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, joins us after having just returned from a visit to the US-Mexico border. Miller-Meeks explains what she saw at the border and what she thinks of the Biden administration's response so far. The U.S. House of Representatives held a four hour hearing yesterday on the possibility of granting statehood to Washington, D.C. Senior Legal Fellow at the Meese Center for Legal and Judicial Studies at the Heritage Foundation, Hans Von Spakovsky, takes us through these arguments and tells us whether Congress has the authority to grant statehood to Washington, D.C. And finally this evening, a new study finds people with down syndrome are at an increased risk of the COVID-19 virus. Geriatric Doctor at the Gemelli University Hospital, Dr. Angelo Carfi, joins to tell us more about what the findings in his study are regarding people with down syndrome who have COVID-19. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: EWTN News Nightly | Tuesday, March 23, 2021On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: In remarks made before President Joe Biden flew to Ohio Tuesday, he mourned the loss of life in the latest mass shooting in America, this time in Boulder, Colorado. The president also honored fallen officer, Eric Talley, who died during a shootout with the suspected gunman. Protecting human life is the top priority of Catholic Congressman, Alex Mooney. The West Virginia Republican is leading the charge with his Life at Conception Act, which defines human life beginning at the moment of conception. Iowa Republican Representative, Dr. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, joins us after having just returned from a visit to the US-Mexico border. Miller-Meeks explains what she saw at the border and what she thinks of the Biden administration's response so far. The U.S. House of Representatives held a four hour hearing yesterday on the possibility of granting statehood to Washington, D.C. Senior Legal Fellow at the Meese Center for Legal and Judicial Studies at the Heritage Foundation, Hans Von Spakovsky, takes us through these arguments and tells us whether Congress has the authority to grant statehood to Washington, D.C. And finally this evening, a new study finds people with down syndrome are at an increased risk of the COVID-19 virus. Geriatric Doctor at the Gemelli University Hospital, Dr. Angelo Carfi, joins to tell us more about what the findings in his study are regarding people with down syndrome who have COVID-19. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly