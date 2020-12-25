25 December 2020 Christmas Day Mass Bible Reading Book of Isaiah 52,7-10. How beautiful upon the mountains are the feet of him who brings glad tidings, Announcing peace, bearing good news, announc… More

The Son of God has visited the sons of Adam

By a wondrous condescension, an astonishing and unbelievable love, God came down into a body and in the flesh he visited the sons of Adam. (…) Therefore the Son of God was made the son of man. In unity of person he was God and man: God of the substance of the Father, begotten before the world began,; man of the substance of his mother, born in the world. So, a giant of twin substance, he rejoiced to sing with tuneful voice and sweet airs to the lyre of our body and on the organ made of our flesh, to send forth dulcet sounds to re-echo, as it were, with ineffable harmony, so that he raised up stones, moved trees, drew beasts, led forth on high men delivered from their flesh. For by the sweetness of his wonderful song he raised up from stones sons of Abraham and the trees of the wood, that is the hearts of the Gentiles, he moved to faith. Wild beasts also, that is fierce passions and savage barbarism, he tamed to good ways, and he set among the gods men drawn from among men. Well, therefore, did (…) songs echo to the ends of the earth.

How beautiful upon the mountains are the feet of him who brings glad tidings, Announcing peace, bearing good news, announcing salvation, and saying to Zion, "Your God is King!"Hark! Your watchmen raise a cry, together they shout for joy, For they see directly, before their eyes, the LORD restoring Zion.Break out together in song, O ruins of Jerusalem! For the LORD comforts his people, he redeems Jerusalem.The LORD has bared his holy arm in the sight of all the nations; All the ends of the earth will behold the salvation of our God.Sing to the LORD a new song,for he has done wondrous deeds;His right hand has won victory for him,his holy arm.The LORD has made his salvation known:in the sight of the nations he has revealed his justice.He has remembered his kindness and his faithfulnesstoward the house of Israel.All the ends of the earth have seenthe salvation by our God.Sing joyfully to the LORD, all you lands;break into song; sing praise.Sing praise to the LORD with the harp,with the harp and melodious song.With trumpets and the sound of the hornsing joyfully before the King, the LORD.Brothers and sisters: In times past, God spoke in partial and various ways to our ancestors through the prophets;in these last days, he spoke to us through a son, whom he made heir of all things and through whom he created the universe,who is the refulgence of his glory, the very imprint of his being, and who sustains all things by his mighty word. When he had accomplished purification from sins, he took his seat at the right hand of the Majesty on high,as far superior to the angels as the name he has inherited is more excellent than theirs.For to which of the angels did God ever say: "You are my son; this day I have begotten you"? Or again: "I will be a father to him, and he shall be a son to me"?And again, when he leads the first-born into the world, he says: "Let all the angels of God worship him."In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.He was in the beginning with God.All things came to be through him, and without him nothing came to be. What came to bethrough him was life, and this life was the light of the human race;the light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.A man named John was sent from God.He came for testimony, to testify to the light, so that all might believe through him.He was not the light, but came to testify to the light.The true light, which enlightens everyone, was coming into the world.He was in the world, and the world came to be through him, but the world did not know him.He came to what was his own, but his own people did not accept him.But to those who did accept him he gave power to become children of God, to those who believe in his name,who were born not by natural generation nor by human choice nor by a man's decision but of God.And the Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us, and we saw his glory, the glory as of the Father's only Son, full of grace and truth.John testified to him and cried out, saying, "This was he of whom I said, 'The one who is coming after me ranks ahead of me because he existed before me.'"From his fullness we have all received, grace in place of grace,because while the law was given through Moses, grace and truth came through Jesus Christ.No one has ever seen God. The only Son, God, who is at the Father's side, has revealed him.Cistercian monk, then Bishop