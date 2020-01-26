The Old Rite Blossoms in the Holy Land

João Silveira writes on PaixLiturgique.fr (January 21) after a December 2019 visit to the Holy Land that the Old Mass is well-established in Jerusalem.There has been for two years now one Old Dominican Rite Sunday Mass at 8.30 in the Austrian Hospice in the Old City, and also at least three weekday masses. The participants are from America, Brazil, France, Germany, England. All of them are young.Silveira met different pilgrim groups of the Society of St Pius X (SSPX) and old rites pilgrims from Canada, France, Singapur and Japan. SSPX is allowed to say mass everywhere.There are also many religious and diocesan priests in the Holy Land, who often celebrated the Old Rite.Silveira mentions, for instance, the youngest priest belonging to a rather modern abbey, who often celebrates the Old Mass, a future Franciscan who plans to do the same, and a group of contemplative sisters who follow the old liturgy.He also met the “Green People”, a German missionary community that is officially called Agnus Dei who are very attached to the traditional liturgy.