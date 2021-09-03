Take 2 with Jerry & Debbie - 03/09/21 - How Does the World Perceive the United States? It seems like the decline of the U.S. has been accelerating at an increasing rate of speed in recent years. We’… More

Take 2 with Jerry & Debbie - 03/09/21 - How Does the World Perceive the United States?



It seems like the decline of the U.S. has been accelerating at an increasing rate of speed in recent years. We’re curious to know what people around the world think of our country these day. Call in with your take at 833-288-EWTN (3986)