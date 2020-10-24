Cardinal Müller: Francis Should Be “More Careful”

The Pope is not above the word of God who created marriage and family, Cardinal Müller told Il Corriere della Sera (October 23).
He underlined that he is always on the Pope’s side but not “in all conditions." His “is not an absolute loyalty” because “the first loyalty is to the Word of God.”
Müller explains that the Pope is “the vicar of Christ, he is not Christ.”
For him Francis' statement about homosex unions produced a “huge confusion.” Müller received hundreds of phone-calls, “The faithful are at a total loss.”
He points out that Francis’ statement which is “not official” produces misunderstandings, “All this is not good because a Pope, as well as every bishop, must always be very cautious and clear, especially in these delicate times.” He insists that Francis “should be more careful.”
