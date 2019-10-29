Home
Clicks
149
Abortionist Dr. Ronald Yunis pulls gun on pro-lifers
DonaldSpitz
1
1
1 hour ago
Abortionist Ronald Yunis pulls gun on pro-lifers (Phoenix)
Don Reto Nay
24 minutes ago
This is obviously "self-defence" for the pro-death camp.
Don Reto Nay
likes this.
25 minutes ago
