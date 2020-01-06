Saint Brother André: Prayer of the Caregiver

As generations of caregivers have done before me,Saint Brother André, I am coming to seek you out:be my patron saint and guide.Give me the stamina I need to accompanythe person under my care.Clear my mind when it is time to make important decisions.Show me how to bring compassionate relief,so that everything takes place with respect.Saint Brother André, I surrender my fatigue …

As generations of caregivers have done before me,Saint Brother André, I am coming to seek you out:be my patron saint and guide.Give me the stamina I need to accompanythe person under my care.Clear my mind when it is time to make important decisions.Show me how to bring compassionate relief,so that everything takes place with respect.Saint Brother André, I surrender my fatigue to you.Please give me resiliencein the face of long-term illness and suffering.Help me to place my ailing relative in God’s hands.Teach me to give of myself out of love,free from self-interest.Safeguard me from exhaustion and isolation:be my patron saint and guide.Amen