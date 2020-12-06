"I'm sure the ClA has been involved"

Sidney Powell:



"I think it's extremely unsettling to know that American elections have been just as rigged as elections in third-world countries have been. I'm sure the ClA has been involved in any number of those activities. If not here and other places around the world it may have been the ClA that created the software and programs to begin with and then exported them for their own use only to have it come back to us. It could be that very important, powerful, extremely wealthy people were involved in rigging this election.



It's globalist interests. Frankly, everyone in the world except for the millions of Americans that wanted to elect Donald Trump to clean up the swamp and drain the swamp want this world to continue the way it was with them having all the power and working behind the scenes to rig elections and everything else so that they could profit from their own nefarious activities. It's massive. I'm sure the media companies are involved in it too. I noticed how all of them on the same night, as if they were cued at once, they stopped counting electoral votes and the machines stopped counting in the swing states. It was all timed and planned and organized and funded."