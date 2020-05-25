Saint Julia

St. Julia, also known as St. Julia of Corsica, was a virgin martyr who is venerated as a saint. The date of her death is most probably on or about 439. She along with St. Devota, are the patron … More

St. Julia, also known as St. Julia of Corsica, was a virgin martyr who is venerated as a saint. The date of her death is most probably on or about 439. She along with St. Devota, are the patron saints of Corsica. She was declared a patroness of Corsica by the Church on August 5, 1809, and St. Devota on Mary 14th, 1820. Both of these were martyred in pre-Christian Corsica under Roman rule. Although Julia is included in most summary lives of the saints, the details somewhat vary. A few basic accounts emerge, that tell us the story. Bishop Victor Vitensis of Africa wrote most of the story, from her time, while investigating her cause. His story is supported by physical evidence, the relics, and a small collection of human bone fragments, which were housed at the former Church of Santa Julia, in Brescia, Italy, now a part of the city’s museum.