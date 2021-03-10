Cardinal Filoni Discusses His Work in Iraq and His Trip with Pope Francis | EWTN News Nightly Officials at the Vatican say the trip by Pope Francis to Iraq was, "an important step in promoting frater… More





Officials at the Vatican say the trip by Pope Francis to Iraq was, "an important step in promoting fraternity." The Holy See's Higher Committee of Human Fraternity says the recently completed trip promoted tolerance and inclusiveness world-wide, not just in Iraq. The group says it is preparing a study on the results of the visit. Cardinal Fernando Filoni, who accompanied Pope Francis to Iraq and is also the Grand Master of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre, joins to talk about the highlights of the trip and also how he thinks Pope Francis was received in Iraq. Having worked in Iraq for many years, Cardinal Filoni discusses how the country has changed since he left and how it's doing now. The cardinal tells us what he thinks the future for Christians in Iraq will be and how he sees it. He also explains whether he thinks the pope's trip will have any lasting impact on Iraq, especially when it comes to inter-religious dialogue.