Sancta Maria Mater Dei

"Blessed is the womb which bore you, O Christ, and the breast that nursed you, Lord and Savior of the world, alleluia." – Magnificat antiphon for 1 January, Solemnity of the Mother of God. Stained glass window from Chartres Cathedral.

Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
Creative Commons (by-nc-nd)
