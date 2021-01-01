Sancta Maria Mater Dei "Blessed is the womb which bore you, O Christ, and the breast that nursed you, Lord and Savior of the world, alleluia." – Magnificat antiphon for 1 January, Solemnity of the … More

"Blessed is the womb which bore you, O Christ, and the breast that nursed you, Lord and Savior of the world, alleluia." – Magnificat antiphon for 1 January, Solemnity of the Mother of God. Stained glass window from Chartres Cathedral.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr