The Number 40 in the Bible (and Lent)Religion Teacher www.thereligionteacher.com What is the significance of the number 40 in the Bible? We fast for the 40 days of Lent leading up to the Resurrection. The 40 day fast in the Bible that Jesus underwent before his temptation by the devil is a significant inspiration for our 40 day fast during Lent, but there are many other instances of the number 40 in the Old Testament that should be recalled. In particular the Israelites wandered in the desert for 40 years as punishment and to rediscover their faith in God.