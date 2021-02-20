Clicks578
The Number 40 in the Bible (and Lent)
Religion Teacher on Feb 1, 2012
www.thereligionteacher.com What is the significance of the number 40 in the Bible? We fast for the 40 days of Lent leading up to the Resurrection. The 40 day fast in the Bible that Jesus underwent before his temptation by the devil is a significant inspiration for our 40 day fast during Lent, but there are many other instances of the number 40 in the Old Testament that should be recalled. In particular the Israelites wandered in the desert for 40 years as punishment and to rediscover their faith in God.
The Number FORTY in the Bible: This number is recognized as an important number both on account of the frequency of its occurrence and with the uniformity of its association as a time of consecration and as a period of trial.
Forty day epic periods during the great flood [Genesis 7:4, 12, 17,8:6].
Forty years was the age of Isaac when he married Rebekah [Genesis 25:20].
The Number FORTY in the Bible: This number is recognized as an important number both on account of the frequency of its occurrence and with the uniformity of its association as a time of consecration and as a period of trial.
Forty day epic periods during the great flood [Genesis 7:4, 12, 17,8:6].
Forty years was the age of Isaac when he married Rebekah [Genesis 25:20].
Forty years of Moses in Egypt [do the math, see Ex 7:7; Dt 34:7; Acts 7:30].
Forty years of Moses in Midian before his return to Egypt [Acts 7:30].
Forty years from the Exodus until Moses' death [Dt 1:3; 34:7].
Forty years Israel ate manna [Exodus 16:35; Deuteronomy 29:5].
Forty days Moses was on the Mountain to receive the Law of the Sinai Covenant [Exodus 24:18].
Forty days the children of Israel were tested while Moses was on the mountain [Exodus 32:1].
Forty days Moses was on the Mountain after the golden calf [Exodus 34:28].
Forty days after his birth a male child of Israel was dedicatedto God at the Sanctuary [Leviticus 12:1-4].
Forty days the Israelite spies reconnoitered the land of Canaan [Numbers 13:25].
Forty years was Caleb's age when Moses sent him to reconnoiter Canaan [Joshua 14:7].
Forty years that Israel spent in the wilderness before they camped by the Jordan River [Numbers 14:33; Deuteronomy 1:1-3; 8:2].
Forty years from the giving of the Law at Sinai to the conquest of the Promised land [Joshua 5:6].
Forty year intervals of peace in the age of the Judges (Judges 3:11; 5:31; 8:28)
Forty years Eli judged Israel [1 Samuel 4:18].
Forty years of war between Israel and the Philistines.
Forty years David ruled as King of Israel [2 Samuel 5:5; 1 Chronicles 29:26-27].
Forty years Solomon ruled Israel [2 Chronicles 9:30].
Forty days and nights Elijah traveled to Mt. Horeb/Sinai [1 Kings 19:8].
Forty days Jonah was in the Assyrian city of Nineveh [Jonah 3:4].
Forty years Josiah ruled Judah [2 Kings 12:2].
Forty days Ezekiel lay on his right side to symbolize the 40 years of Judah's transgressions [Ezekiel 4:6].
Forty years of judgment that Ezekiel prophesied for Egypt [Exodus 29:11-13].
Forty days Jesus fasted in the wilderness before His temptation [Matthew 4:2; Mark 1:13; Luke 4:2].
Forty days Jesus taught His disciples after the Resurrection. On the fortieth day He ascended to the Father [Acts 1:3]. www.agapebiblestudy.com/documents/the significanc…
