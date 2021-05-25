The Equation of True Love Using an equation helps… a simple addition sum of sorts... to understand how we are to truly love purely and perfectly. The result of the equation is to be Perfect love… … More





Using an equation helps… a simple addition sum of sorts... to understand how we are to truly love purely and perfectly. The result of the equation is to be Perfect love… Pure love… Love that makes man truly peaceful, virtuous, joyful and happy. The various component parts needed to add up to this much desired resultant love can be known from St. Paul’s saying of how we are body, soul and spirit. All of these parts have proper loves that fit them and are needed to add up to the resultant perfect love. If any are missing or out of place, we experience trouble and struggle (even emptiness) to find the desired resultant love. Our hearts become restless as St. Augustine said so well.



